Martha Vineyard Resident Compares Immigrants to Trash

Democrats think immigrants are human Mobros. NBC News tweeted a resident’s comment that taking immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard is like “me taking my trash out and just driving to different areas where I live and just throwing my trash there.” The person who said it is a founding member of a foundation that helps refugees.

The Mobro was a garbage barge that no one wanted.

The barge transported the same load of trash along the east coast of North America from New York City to Belize and back until a way was found to dispose of the garbage.

Dan Rather dubbed the Mobro “the most watched load of garbage in the memory of Man.” Johnny Carson joked about it nightly. It grabbed headlines around the world.

In 1987, it was also known as “the gar-barge,” “the Flying Dutchman of Trash,” “the barge to nowhere,” and “the floating hot potato.”

Mobro carried six million pounds of New York garbage, got turned away from its destination in North Carolina, and spent the next five months adrift – rejected by six states and three foreign countries.

Now, we know this is what Democrats think about immigrants really. They see them as human Mobros.

NBC News deleted the following tweet after it was noticed to be a little bit too honest about what some Democrats feel. pic.twitter.com/wc1jdLnxwp — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 16, 2022

The hypocrisy:

Whenever you pass one of these, remember that time when Martha’s Vineyard called the National Guard to remove 50 illegals from their island pic.twitter.com/gPp7nNvn7s — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 16, 2022

