The Big Lie Is the Transition to EV Vehicles

Mark P. Mills is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a faculty fellow at Northwestern University’s McCormick School of Engineering and Applied Science.

California Insider interviewed Mark Mills and asked him if it was possible to transition to EV vehicles by 2035 when the sale of gas-powered cars will be banned in California.

Mills responded:

“There is no such thing as a zero-emissions vehicle.

“You have to dig up about 500 pounds of materials to make a single 1000-pound battery. It takes 100 to 300 barrels of oil to manufacture a battery that can hold one barrel of oil equivalent of energy. Just manufacturing the battery can have a debt rate ranging from 10 tons to 40 tons of CO2. And the plans that are in place to increase the use of batteries will require an increase in production of minerals like Lithium, Cobalt, Zinc. Demand for those minerals will increase between 400% and 4000%. There isn’t enough mining in the world to make enough batteries for that many people for their cars,” he said.

Democrats know this can’t work.

Watch:

The Chinese communists have cornered the rare metal market. Take Lithium for example. It is in short supply, and the prices are going insane. That doesn’t even begin to address the cleanup from the mines and the dead batteries. The demand is already outpacing supply.

Bloomberg reports:

For over a year, a semiconductor shortage has battered the auto industry, creating supply strains and sending prices for both chips and cars soaring. Now, carmakers are preparing for another bottleneck: lithium, a key element in electric car batteries. Electric car sales are at an all-time high, with companies including Tesla, Volkswagen, and Mercedes all posting record shipments in the first three months of 2022.

But because of the surge in demand, experts are unsure whether enough lithium is available. “In the next two years, even though there will be significant growth in supply, it will be less than demand, so the gap will just continue to grow,” lithium and mining expert Joe Lowry, who has earned the nickname Mr. Lithium, recently said in an interview with Bloomberg.

Only a handful of countries mine Lithium, and the working conditions for the miners are terrible.

Also, there is no plan to build the necessary infrastructure to accommodate all these new cars. The grid can’t even handle the current load. California suffers from an energy shortage. There is also no plan for the disposal of used batteries.

Perhaps worst of all, we don’t have one prototype of this transition working, not one city, or town, or small village.

In the end, if we all have electric cars, we’ll end up looking at them in our driveways instead of driving them.

This is the full video with Mr. Mills:

