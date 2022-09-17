The Big Lie Is the Transition to EV Vehicles

Mark P. Mills is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a faculty fellow at Northwestern University’s McCormick School of Engineering and Applied Science.
California Insider interviewed Mark Mills and asked him if it was possible to transition to EV vehicles by 2035 when the sale of gas-powered cars will be banned in California.
Mills responded:
“There is no such thing as a zero-emissions vehicle.
“You have to dig up about 500 pounds of materials to make a single 1000-pound battery. It takes 100 to 300 barrels of oil to manufacture a battery that can hold one barrel of oil equivalent of energy. Just manufacturing the battery can have a debt rate ranging from 10 tons to 40 tons of CO2. And the plans that are in place to increase the use of batteries will require an increase in production of minerals like Lithium, Cobalt, Zinc. Demand for those minerals will increase between 400% and 4000%. There isn’t enough mining in the world to make enough batteries for that many people for their cars,” he said.
Democrats know this can’t work.
Watch:
The Chinese communists have cornered the rare metal market. Take Lithium for example. It is in short supply, and the prices are going insane. That doesn’t even begin to address the cleanup from the mines and the dead batteries. The demand is already outpacing supply.
Bloomberg reports:
For over a year, a semiconductor shortage has battered the auto industry, creating supply strains and sending prices for both chips and cars soaring. Now, carmakers are preparing for another bottleneck: lithium, a key element in electric car batteries. Electric car sales are at an all-time high, with companies including Tesla, Volkswagen, and Mercedes all posting record shipments in the first three months of 2022.
But because of the surge in demand, experts are unsure whether enough lithium is available. “In the next two years, even though there will be significant growth in supply, it will be less than demand, so the gap will just continue to grow,” lithium and mining expert Joe Lowry, who has earned the nickname Mr. Lithium, recently said in an interview with Bloomberg.
Only a handful of countries mine Lithium, and the working conditions for the miners are terrible.
Also, there is no plan to build the necessary infrastructure to accommodate all these new cars. The grid can’t even handle the current load. California suffers from an energy shortage. There is also no plan for the disposal of used batteries.
Perhaps worst of all, we don’t have one prototype of this transition working, not one city, or town, or small village.
In the end, if we all have electric cars, we’ll end up looking at them in our driveways instead of driving them.
I waited to to install a solar system until I was happy with the costs and the payback time for the investment. I was assured that by now the cost of the battery would be halved. Instead it has steadily risen and I can’t see how the savings would ever pay back the additional cost.
This article shows why.
We don’t need electric cars. Homes and industry need electricity and some locations are just to far from the grid like in out back Queensland and fairly isolated places in other states. The push to electric cars is using up the resources and the mandates are greatly increasing inflation. The push for electric cars is economic madness. And what of the people who now can have power only when the solar is charging by sun or the wind is blowing. MOst city people have no idea.
Ask where eggs come from and the answer is usually the store!
From the perspective of the car owner, with a terror causing government (like California), what do you do when they say “You can’t charge your car.”
Want to hear a joke? Listen to the terror causing governor of Californian call the Governor of Florida a kidnaper and terrorist.
PS I will save enough on electricity costs in four years and three month to pay back the loan and interest borrowed (from myself) to pay for the solar, and no I did not get cheap panels from China, but the highest rated available.