Marxist “Insurrectionists” Are Shutting Down DC to Intimidate SCOTUS

As some call them -“insurrectionists” or “would-be insurrectionists” blocked intersections Monday leading to the Supreme Court in anticipation of a possible verdict on the abortion decision. The mobs are mostly comprised of various communist anarchist groups.

Ron DeSantis is in New York today to speak about his pro-parental rights law to a Jewish group. That riled up the LGBT communists who claim he shouldn’t be there while there are [naked people] marches during their month.

In any case, DeSantis called the out-of-control mob in DC insurrectionists during an interview on Fox & Friends.

DeSantis warned that the left’s attempt to intimidate Supreme Court justices would be “considered an insurrection” just days after a man was charged with attempting to murder Justice Kavanaugh.

“I think that we have a rule of law in this country, and you don’t get to just have a mob descend on the Supreme Court justice’s house or try to impede the operations of government because there may be a decision you don’t like,” DeSantis said on “Fox & Friends” on Monday. “That would be considered an insurrection to stop a court from functioning, and yet they seem to be able to get away with a lot more than if the shoe were on the other foot.”

DeSantis brutally FLAMES Joe Brandon over record-high gas prices “They’re the CAUSE of a lot of it. He has made it WAY WORSE— He’s going to plunge this country into a RECESSION.” pic.twitter.com/SlSJyCJtX6 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 13, 2022

Shutting Down DC to Intimidate

The communists might have gotten word from a leaker that the Supreme Court might rule on overturning Roe v. Wade today. That’s just speculation, but they are prepared for the decision today – should it come down. If the decision goes awry for them, expect Democrat-endorsed riots and burnings while the government and media try to blame white supremacists for another summer of Hell.

Protest group ShutDownDC said it successfully blocked several intersections Monday morning after previously having posted its plans to do so “to rise up for the transformative change that our communities need” on its website.

“We have successfully split off into different groups to hold multiple intersections #ShutDownSCOTUS,” the group tweeted.

They’re also screaming about guns and an EPA regulation. It’s all intimidation tactics and these people are all communist anarchists. They are shutting down the 3rd branch of government or trying to. They want to destroy the Court. That is a true insurrection.

We got our banner back! Holding it down at 2nd and East Capitol hearing the rulings #ShutDownSCOTUS pic.twitter.com/NaGQ2PQu0i — ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) June 13, 2022

LIVE: Protesters gather outside Supreme Court ahead of abortion ruling https://t.co/AivEH4Ptne — Reuters (@Reuters) June 13, 2022

The pro-abortion protesters are now blocking an intersection near the Supreme Court and Senate office buildings. pic.twitter.com/KVe3cHU3Hh — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 13, 2022

