Maryland Bill Mandates $300K Liability Insurance for Gun Carry

A Maryland lawmaker proposes to require gun owners who want to carry to take out at least $300K in liability insurance.

It would be a mandated tax to exercise constitutional rights. Maybe they can one day charge for freedom of speech, religion, the press, or voting.

Democrat says the bill is ‘another effort at common sense gun legislation.’

Maryland lawmakers propose $300,000 liability insurance requirement for gun owners pic.twitter.com/xAHhW3RBK1 — FOX Baltimore (@FOXBaltimore) January 29, 2024

via Fox Baltimore

The Maryland bill would require gun owners to have $300K liability insurance to carry in public. Democrat Terri Hill says the bill is ‘another effort at common-sense gun legislation.’

It’s a way for Democrats to circumvent the Supreme Court ruling. As you’ll notice, Democrats routinely don’t follow Supreme Court rulings they don’t like.

Introduced by Democratic Delegate Terri Hill of Howard County, the proposal would force gun owners to forfeit their right to bear arms without purchasing a minimum level of insurance.

The bill states, “A person may not wear or carry a firearm unless the person has obtained it and is covered by liability insurance…to cover claims for property damage, bodily injury or death arising from an accident from the person’s use or storage of a firearm.”

The law would not apply to law enforcement or military members, and there is an insurance exemption if the gun is unloaded. Or, in layman’s terms, useless.

But it would apply to poor state residents.

It doesn’t matter how bad crime gets, mostly due to Democrat policies; they just do not want Americans to be able to protect themselves.

Criminals who get their guns illegally won’t have to pay; only law-abiding gun owners will have to pay.

War correspondent Ann Vandersteel was infuriated. “Maryland Democrat/COMMUNIST Introduces Bill That Would Require Gun Owners to Have at Least $300K in Liability Insurance to Carry. THIS IS COMMUNIST BS AND IS CONSTITUTIONALLY ILLEGAL. 2ND AMENDMENT VIOLATION.. AN ACT OF WAR IN WWIII TO DISARM THE PUBLIC. THIS COMMUNIST IS A LIABILITY TO AMERICA.

They’re doing it in San Jose:

