ICE building set ablaze by seditionist insurrectionist commies in Portland – MSM silent









The Antifa terrorists are seditionists, unlike the January 6 protesters/rioters. They are communists advocating the overthrow of our government. They set the federal ICE building ablaze last night, but it’s not likely anyone will pay any price at all. Meanwhile, the fraudulently labeled insurrectionists of the Capitol building are still in prison, many for very small crimes like trespassing. This is the America we live in now.

Watch the Democrat blaze:

A few more small fireworks tonight. pic.twitter.com/wcdYUOSASX — Chris Landis (@comradecamera) April 11, 2021

Related