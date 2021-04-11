ICE building set ablaze by seditionist insurrectionist commies in Portland – MSM silent

The Antifa terrorists are seditionists, unlike the January 6 protesters/rioters. They are communists advocating the overthrow of our government. They set the federal ICE building ablaze last night, but it’s not likely anyone will pay any price at all. Meanwhile, the fraudulently labeled insurrectionists of the Capitol building are still in prison, many for very small crimes like trespassing. This is the America we live in now.
Watch the Democrat blaze:
A few more small fireworks tonight. pic.twitter.com/wcdYUOSASX
Credit @thatpowellgirl for this stunning clip. pic.twitter.com/YG0ldfeYtM
As it should be 🔥 https://t.co/oTtGLn55S8
Where are there Viking horns and twisties?
Apple could provide some selfie phones for the poor downtrodden comrades.
Where is Kommissar Chippy of the ATF?
Too busy admiring the smoldering Davidians in the photo?
A laughingstock banana republic soon to be erased from the history books under the “leadership” of some faculty lounge fellow travelers.
Democrats are feeling the backlash and are going to mobilize AntiFa again to scare weak Democrats into submission. All I say is send those AntiFa Communist down here to the Deep South where there is Law and Order and we will take care of them – with malice!