Mashable offers an instruction guide for toppling statues

Digital media company Mashable tweeted a video Wednesday teaching viewers how to tear down a statue. But, of course, they aren’t telling anyone to do it.

“We’re not telling you to commit crimes,” the video’s caption reads, “but we talked to an archaeologist who authored a viral Twitter thread with this very take.”

They are talking about the lunatic professor form the University of Alabama, Sarah Parcak, an archaeology professor who gave instructions for toppling obelisks on Twitter and slyly suggested which one should go.

Mashable reporter Morgan Sung explained in the video that a lot of people want to tear down historical statues because “a lot of our historical figures, regardless of their legacy, were pretty damn racist.”

What about the abolitionists they’re obliterating?

But, don’t worry, it’s simply hypothetical. She thought it would be “interesting to look at a purely hypothetical way to safely remove a statue.”

The left is after Jesus and the Christians, not just confederates:



If you were to hypothetically come across a statue that was in need of removal, this is how you’d get it done pic.twitter.com/WHVHoWlsCf — Mashable (@mashable) June 24, 2020

RIOTS TOO

The Democrat media is fully behind the toppling and the riots. What is inexplicable is why the GOP isn’t saying more against the destruction of U.S. history, art, and culture. Their silence is deafening.

The media is doing a great job of misportraying the riots, putting the onus on the police when they can.

The media and other Democrats insist that the riots outside the White House were “mostly peaceful.” The “peaceful protesters” were, according to them, abused by the police. The police are alleged to have caused the riots by using pepper spray. The hyperbolic rioters claim they were gassed and the police used rubber bullets. The Park Police, the Parks Department, and Attorney General Barr, along with the President denied gassing and rubber bullets. They used pepper spray.

The left is facilitating these riots and fostering their lies.

Watch how the “peaceful protesters” behaved:

BREAKING: The DOI has released new footage Wednesday of U.S. Park Police clashing with violent protesters outside the White House prior to June 1, when President Trump was criticized by his opponents for clearing the area to visit St. John’s Church pic.twitter.com/ZPtbH3tGUj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 24, 2020