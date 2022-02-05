Masked Man Arrested After Hitting 4 Trucker Protesters in Winnepeg

M Dowling
A man in Winnepeg is in custody after he hit four people in front of the Manitoba Legislative Building Friday night. Anti-mandate protesters were camped out at the location in big rigs and vehicles.

The masked driver sped off but came to an eventual stop. After a “brief struggle,” he was arrested.

Four people were injured, three suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene and one was treated in the hospital and released.

The suspect was not participating in the demonstration, and claimed the incident had nothing to do with the protest.

The 42-year-old man from Headingley is facing several charges, including assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

The video appears to show an SUV speeding up suddenly, striking the back of a second vehicle and then hitting a person before driving out of view.

Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver went on to say protest organizers and participants had been “incredibly cooperative,” and there were no other issues to speak of besides the hit-and-run.

Meanwhile, the Freedom Convoy has a new campaign to raise funds on GiveSendGo but they are having trouble keeping the site up. They’re under heavy DDOS and bot attacks, but Rumble has volunteered to help them with the site. Even with the problems, they raised $1.4 million in about 13 hours.

LATEST FROM THE FREEDOM CONVOY PROTEST

A crowd showed up for medical counter protesters in Toronto today.

In Vancouver, the trucks had to split up.

The officials will undoubtedly love them.

Ottawa counter protesters were bussed in.

Cowboys showed up in Alberta.

 


