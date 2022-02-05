Masked Man Arrested After Hitting 4 Trucker Protesters in Winnepeg

A man in Winnepeg is in custody after he hit four people in front of the Manitoba Legislative Building Friday night. Anti-mandate protesters were camped out at the location in big rigs and vehicles.

The masked driver sped off but came to an eventual stop. After a “brief struggle,” he was arrested.

Four people were injured, three suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene and one was treated in the hospital and released.

The suspect was not participating in the demonstration, and claimed the incident had nothing to do with the protest.

The 42-year-old man from Headingley is facing several charges, including assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

The video appears to show an SUV speeding up suddenly, striking the back of a second vehicle and then hitting a person before driving out of view.

Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver went on to say protest organizers and participants had been “incredibly cooperative,” and there were no other issues to speak of besides the hit-and-run.

VILE: A freedom protester was mowed down by an SUV late last night. Suspect has been arrested. Trudeau vilified these peaceful protests, and now this happens. Shocking. pic.twitter.com/G08LWmExV6 — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) February 5, 2022

Meanwhile, the Freedom Convoy has a new campaign to raise funds on GiveSendGo but they are having trouble keeping the site up. They’re under heavy DDOS and bot attacks, but Rumble has volunteered to help them with the site. Even with the problems, they raised $1.4 million in about 13 hours.

LATEST FROM THE FREEDOM CONVOY PROTEST

A crowd showed up for medical counter protesters in Toronto today.

There is a large protest right in front of a Toronto hospital. But it’s the counter protesters, made up of healthcare workers and supporters pic.twitter.com/BvHACclR5g — Lorenda Reddekopp (@CBCLorenda) February 5, 2022

In Vancouver, the trucks had to split up.

#UPDATE: Police say the COVID protest convoy has 'split in multiple directions' after being blockaded by counter protesters in several locations near downtown Vancouver. https://t.co/aZBEOjN0zR — Global BC (@GlobalBC) February 5, 2022

The officials will undoubtedly love them.

Will the police defame the counter protesters too? Or is that reserved only for the unvaccinated enemies of the state? https://t.co/49Hfgfkz1s — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) February 5, 2022

Ottawa counter protesters were bussed in.

Bet most of these counter protesters don’t even live in Ottawa. https://t.co/YVn3APKm7C — A Calgarian 🇨🇦 (@SirJohn9) February 5, 2022

Cowboys showed up in Alberta.

