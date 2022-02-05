After Intense Backlash, GoFundMe Will Automatically Refund Trucker Donations

By
M Dowling
-
0

The Attorneys General of Florida, Texas, West Virginia, Louisiana, Missouri, and Georgia are investigating GoFundMe over their actions in taking down donations to trucker protesters. GoFundMe should have been investigated a long time ago.

About seven hours after Governor DeSantis posted his intention to investigate, the far-left operation GoFundMe advised people they would return donations back to people automatically without making them fill out a form.

It didn’t hurt that Tim Pool tweeted: If you donated to the freedom convoy file a charge back immediately. They will likely get charged 10 to $15 for every charge back.

Nor did it hurt that Elon Musk humiliated them by bringing up their full-on support for CHAZ/CHOP.

More farmers join the protest as the Police Chief, mayor, and others threaten to throw them in prison:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply