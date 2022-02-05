After Intense Backlash, GoFundMe Will Automatically Refund Trucker Donations

The Attorneys General of Florida, Texas, West Virginia, Louisiana, Missouri, and Georgia are investigating GoFundMe over their actions in taking down donations to trucker protesters. GoFundMe should have been investigated a long time ago.

About seven hours after Governor DeSantis posted his intention to investigate, the far-left operation GoFundMe advised people they would return donations back to people automatically without making them fill out a form.

It didn’t hurt that Tim Pool tweeted: If you donated to the freedom convoy file a charge back immediately. They will likely get charged 10 to $15 for every charge back.

Nor did it hurt that Elon Musk humiliated them by bringing up their full-on support for CHAZ/CHOP.

The update we issued earlier enabled all donors to get a refund and outlined a plan to distribute remaining funds to verified charities selected by the Freedom Convoy organizers. However, due to donor feedback, we are simplifying the process and automatically refunding donations. — GoFundMe (@gofundme) February 5, 2022

It is a fraud for @gofundme to commandeer $9M in donations sent to support truckers and give it to causes of their own choosing. I will work with @AGAshleyMoody to investigate these deceptive practices — these donors should be given a refund. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 5, 2022

Patriotic Texans donated to Canadian truckers’ worthy cause using GoFundMe. This BLM-backing company went woke, froze the funds, & failed to deliver Texans’ money. Today I assembled a team to investigate their potential fraud & deception. Texas donors will get Justice! #GoFundMe — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) February 5, 2022

More farmers join the protest as the Police Chief, mayor, and others threaten to throw them in prison:

You know the Canadian government done messed up when the farmers show up. They’ve just arrived for the protest. pic.twitter.com/0FPQg0YNL2 — Derek Utley (@realDerekUtley) February 5, 2022

Related