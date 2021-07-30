Masks are clogging up our seas for the next 450 years

By
M. Dowling
-
2

The fully vaccinated secretary of defense, General Austin. His covering will probably last 1000 years in the seas.

Disposable masks are clogging up our seas for the next 450 years [and there are more masks to come], reports the Visual Capitalist.

IN BRIEF

  • 52 billion disposable face masks were produced in 2020 (this includes N95 respirators and surgical masks)
  • It’s estimated that 1.6 billion of these masks ended up in our oceans
  • This equates to roughly 5,500 tons of plastic pollution

AT LEAST WE KNOW FAUCI IS DEFINITIVE ON THE ISSUE, OH, WAIT

Disposable Doesn’t Mean They’re Gone

Despite their single-use nature, disposable masks are expected to take more than four centuries to decompose while in the ocean. Here’s how this compares to other items we use on a day-to-day basis.

Item Years Needed to Biodegrade
Disposable masks 450
Disposable diaper 450
Plastic bottle 450
Aluminum can 200
Styrofoam cup 50
Plastic grocery bag 20
Cigarette butt 10

2 COMMENTS

  2. You have to break a few ecosystems in order to build the faculty lounge utopia, comrade.
    A small price to pay to build the global Soviet nannygov paradise.
    Seas and oceans are a construct of the white male capitalist patriarchy anyway.
    Hecho en China masks with patriotic designs and $6 price sticker are now 25 cents at CCP-Mart.
    The COV-LARP has grown stale and tiresome.

  3. The worst part is that they are totally useless against Covid-19, and the Government has no peer reviewed study to support their claim that mask work!

