Disposable masks are clogging up our seas for the next 450 years [and there are more masks to come], reports the Visual Capitalist.
- 52 billion disposable face masks were produced in 2020 (this includes N95 respirators and surgical masks)
- It’s estimated that 1.6 billion of these masks ended up in our oceans
- This equates to roughly 5,500 tons of plastic pollution
Disposable #COVID19 masks are expected to take more than 450 years to decompose. They break up into microplastics, endangering the precious marine wildlife around the globe.
Disposable Doesn’t Mean They’re Gone
Despite their single-use nature, disposable masks are expected to take more than four centuries to decompose while in the ocean. Here’s how this compares to other items we use on a day-to-day basis.
|Item
|Years Needed to Biodegrade
|Disposable masks
|450
|Disposable diaper
|450
|Plastic bottle
|450
|Aluminum can
|200
|Styrofoam cup
|50
|Plastic grocery bag
|20
|Cigarette butt
|10
