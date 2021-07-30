















Disposable masks are clogging up our seas for the next 450 years [and there are more masks to come], reports the Visual Capitalist.

IN BRIEF

52 billion disposable face masks were produced in 2020 (this includes N95 respirators and surgical masks)

It’s estimated that 1.6 billion of these masks ended up in our oceans

This equates to roughly 5,500 tons of plastic pollution

Disposable #COVID19 masks are expected to take more than 450 years to decompose. They break up into microplastics, endangering the precious marine wildlife around the globe. — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 30, 2021

AT LEAST WE KNOW FAUCI IS DEFINITIVE ON THE ISSUE, OH, WAIT

Despite their single-use nature, disposable masks are expected to take more than four centuries to decompose while in the ocean. Here’s how this compares to other items we use on a day-to-day basis.

Item Years Needed to Biodegrade Disposable masks 450 Disposable diaper 450 Plastic bottle 450 Aluminum can 200 Styrofoam cup 50 Plastic grocery bag 20 Cigarette butt 10

