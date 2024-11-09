Mass Deportation Includes 1.3M Who Have Deportation Orders

According to the Wall Street Journal, advisors to President-Elect Donald Trump are drawing up plans to carry out mass deportation. They want to begin with the 1.3 million here illegally who have had due process and deportation orders.

Imagine that – 1.3 million that were ordered to leave and haven’t because of Democrat policies.

They need policy changes, and one change is revoking a Biden administration policy directing ICE not to deport illegal immigrants who haven’t committed a crime.

Biden was trying to create a new law: as long as you don’t commit a crime, you can come illegally.

According to one advisor, Karoline Leavitt, Trump is intent on fulfilling the promises he made on the campaign trail.

No one knows how many illegal aliens are in the country, but the oft-cited figure of 11 million is absurd.

Donald Trump plans to target 20 million.

Declaration, a Border Wall, Remain in Mexico

As a first step, Trump’s advisers are discussing issuing a national emergency declaration at the border on his first day in office to move money from the Pentagon to pay for wall construction and to assist with immigrant detention and deportation. A national emergency, Trump’s advisers think, also would unlock the ability to use military bases for immigrant detention and military planes to help carry out deportations.

The WSJ claims it could cost $88 billion annually, $968 over a decade.

Trump has said about the cost, “It’s not a question of a price tag. It’s not—really, we have no choice,” he told NBC News this week, “when people have killed and murdered when drug lords have destroyed countries, and now they’re going to go back to those countries because they’re not staying here.”

Officials from Trump’s first administration have also written draft executive orders to resume construction of the border wall and revise President Biden’s existing restrictions on asylum at the southern border to remove the humanitarian exemptions. They are planning to enter aggressive negotiations with Mexico to revive the Remain in Mexico policy and are identifying potential safe third countries where asylum seekers could be sent.

TPS

They also want to revoke deportation protections from millions of immigrants who have either been granted temporary protected status—which covers hundreds of thousands of Haitians and Venezuelans—or entered the country on a quasi-legal status called humanitarian parole. That population includes millions as well as tens of thousands of Afghans evacuated after the fall of Kabul and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians allowed into the U.S. following the Russian invasion.

Rep. Chip Roy said it was illegal, and they have no status.

Staffing

Trump’s immigration team will likely include Tom Homan, who served as acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during Trump’s first term and is expected to be appointed to a senior White House role overseeing the southern border and immigration.

Stephen Miller, the architect of Trump’s first-term immigration agenda, is also widely seen by Trump’s allies as returning to the White House in a high-level job. Chad Wolf, Trump’s former acting Homeland Security secretary, and Chad Mizelle, former DHS acting general counsel, are candidates to lead the Homeland Security Department.