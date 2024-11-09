Illegal Aliens March in NYC Demanding No Deportations, Protesting Trump’s Win

M DOWLING
Illegal aliens are marching in Manhattan, demanding no deportations. If it wasn’t for Savannah, would you even know about this? Why do New Yorkers tolerate this? Illegal immigration isn’t a political issue. About a third of Manhattan is black, and a substantial number are legal Hispanics. These illegal aliens are taking their jobs and lowering wages. Others are committing crimes.

The aliens are also protesting Trump’s election.

I hope Donald Trump has ICE trucks ready for these marches.

They have gall, but they are being led or misled by the communists and anarchists.


