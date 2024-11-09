Illegal Aliens March in NYC Demanding No Deportations, Protesting Trump’s Win

Illegal aliens are marching in Manhattan, demanding no deportations. If it wasn’t for Savannah, would you even know about this? Why do New Yorkers tolerate this? Illegal immigration isn’t a political issue. About a third of Manhattan is black, and a substantial number are legal Hispanics. These illegal aliens are taking their jobs and lowering wages. Others are committing crimes.

The aliens are also protesting Trump’s election.

I hope Donald Trump has ICE trucks ready for these marches.

They have gall, but they are being led or misled by the communists and anarchists.

NYC-There are currently illegal immigrants marching on the streets of New York holding a sign that reads “No to the anti-immigrant laws, no to deportations” They shared they are from Ecuador and Peru. pic.twitter.com/8MAH3CMtSw — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) November 9, 2024

The current scene on the streets of New York where thousands are marching against Donald Trump’s re-election and plans for mass deportation of illegal immigrants nationwide: pic.twitter.com/OzCQ6MGihx — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) November 9, 2024

The two sides of America: pic.twitter.com/kasIEfZjns — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) November 9, 2024