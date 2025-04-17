Mass Shooting at Florida State University – Update, Shooter ID’d

Update: Police say two people are deceased and five were injured in the shooting. The suspect is in the hospital and is a student. The shooter is ID’d as a Sheriff’s Deputy son, Phoenix Ikner. It is believed he used one of his mother’s weapons.

The shooter is the 20-year-old son of. Leon County Sheriff’s Deputy. He was a longstanding member of the Leon County Sheriff’s Youth Advisory Council.

#BREAKING: Police announce the shooter at Florida State University is the son of a Leon County Sheriff’s Deputy He’s been identified as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, and used one of his mother service weapons to commit the mass shooting at FSU. HOLY CRAP. pic.twitter.com/9zOJrBNlp3 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 17, 2025

The police commended the deputy’s performance as exemplary in her role.

I would bet a lot of money that he is mentally ill. He was allegedly anti-Trump and anti-Israel. It doesn’t matter; I no longer care about the politics. I don’t care that he got hold of his mother’s gun. I am sorry for her. I am sorry for the families of the two kids he killed and the people he injured, and their families.

He’s evil and committed two murders and injured others. Just give him due process and imprison him.

BREAKING: Police say the Florida State shooter was 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, a graduate of Lincoln High School in Tallahassee and the son of sheriff’s deputy Jessica Ikner. pic.twitter.com/DOCCaGJSdn — Off The Press (@OffThePress1) April 17, 2025

“These people are usually pretty entertaining, usually not for good reasons,” Phoenix Ikner, a political science major, said. “I think it’s a little too late, he’s [Trump] already going to be inaugurated on Jan. 20 & there’s not really much you can do unless you outright revolt pic.twitter.com/of8xhcNs95 — Paula Neal Mooney (@PAULANEALMOONEY) April 17, 2025

This is the FSU shooter. Sad to see that profile description on his Instagram. Phoenix Ikner. pic.twitter.com/jL6UiQpVGV — Mark Grote (@MarkGrote) April 17, 2025

Original Story

There was a mass shooting at Florida State University. According to a Fox News report, at least six were injured. They reported that at least one person is in custody. The shooting took place at the student union.

Two are deceased, and five or six are injured. [updated]

Eye witness account of the shooting at Florida State’s union pic.twitter.com/0kGSGEh9Mb — Barstool FSU (@FSU_Barstool) April 17, 2025

New video footage shows one of the Florida State University shooters appears to be using a pistol, firing at random students as they walk by on the sidewalk pic.twitter.com/0Oz7kMBMRe — James Jinnette (@james_jinnette1) April 17, 2025

#BREAKING: Mass-shooting at Florida State University, at least 4 shot. Story developing. pic.twitter.com/B3gyhv7LIl — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) April 17, 2025

I am a current student at Florida State University. This is the video I took while being escorted out by police. I was in class when the shooting started, in the building next to where the sh**ters were. pic.twitter.com/TfuRbp2301 — Holden (@ignqiny) April 17, 2025

FSU MASS SHOOTING UPDATE: The active shooter situation at Florida State University has left at least four victims hospitalized following reports of over 30 shots fired at the Student Union. Local media sources indicate multiple casualties, with footage showing several seriously… https://t.co/PWc8ubBTiQ pic.twitter.com/KpBE86T9l0 — Crown Intelligence Group (@crownintelgroup) April 17, 2025

FSU SHOOTING: MULTIPLE INJURED, ONE MAN DETAINED Multiple individuals were seen being loaded into ambulances with apparent gunshot wounds. One man was handcuffed and taken from the scene by law enforcement. Police remain on site, and the area is under lockdown as the… https://t.co/ZJ8bvglGXg pic.twitter.com/XOAtA65Js3 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 17, 2025

