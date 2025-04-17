Mass Shooting at Florida State University – Update, Shooter ID’d

Update: Police say two people are deceased and five were injured in the shooting. The suspect is in the hospital and is a student. The shooter is ID’d as a Sheriff’s Deputy son, Phoenix Ikner. It is believed he used one of his mother’s weapons.

The shooter is the 20-year-old son of. Leon County Sheriff’s Deputy. He was a longstanding member of the Leon County Sheriff’s Youth Advisory Council.

The police commended the deputy’s performance as exemplary in her role.

I would bet a lot of money that he is mentally ill. He was allegedly anti-Trump and anti-Israel. It doesn’t matter; I no longer care about the politics. I don’t care that he got hold of his mother’s gun. I am sorry for her. I am sorry for the families of the two kids he killed and the people he injured, and their families.

He’s evil and committed two murders and injured others. Just give him due process and imprison him.

Original Story

There was a mass shooting at Florida State University. According to a Fox News report, at least six were injured. They reported that at least one person is in custody. The shooting took place at the student union.

Two are deceased, and five or six are injured. [updated]


