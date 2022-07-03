Mass Shooting in a Copenhagen Shopping Mall

By
M Dowling
-
1
21

Recently, there was a horrific mass shooting in an Oslo gay bar, and now one in Copenhagen. Terrorism has not been ruled out.

A gunman opened fire inside a busy shopping mall in Copenhagen on Sunday, killing several people and wounding several others, police said.

A 22-year-old Danish man was arrested, Copenhagen police inspector Søren Thomassen told reporters. It appears no one else is involved.

The inspector said it was too early to speculate on the motive for the shooting, which happened in the late afternoon at Field’s, one of the biggest shopping malls in Scandinavia, located on the outskirts of the Danish capital. When the shots rang out, some people hid in shops while others fled in a panicked stampede, according to witnesses.

Early reports suggest the killer targeted specific people:

The gunman:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
8 seconds ago

This cannot be true. Liberals here in America say we are the only ones who have mass shootings.

0
Reply