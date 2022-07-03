Mass Shooting in a Copenhagen Shopping Mall

Recently, there was a horrific mass shooting in an Oslo gay bar, and now one in Copenhagen. Terrorism has not been ruled out.

A gunman opened fire inside a busy shopping mall in Copenhagen on Sunday, killing several people and wounding several others, police said.

A 22-year-old Danish man was arrested, Copenhagen police inspector Søren Thomassen told reporters. It appears no one else is involved.

The inspector said it was too early to speculate on the motive for the shooting, which happened in the late afternoon at Field’s, one of the biggest shopping malls in Scandinavia, located on the outskirts of the Danish capital. When the shots rang out, some people hid in shops while others fled in a panicked stampede, according to witnesses.

One suspect is in custody after a shooting at a shopping centre in Copenhagen, Denmark. pic.twitter.com/ta8OYxwUCP — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) July 3, 2022

Early reports suggest the killer targeted specific people:

Early reports suggest the gunman responsible for today’s mass shooting in Copenhagen spared white people and deliberately targeted Muslims, killing four. pic.twitter.com/wq7B8tmFy4 — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) July 3, 2022

The gunman:

Mass shooting in Copenhagen, Denmark shopping mall. Several fatalities. Gunman seen here in video. This story is still developing. pic.twitter.com/9oRrVDZ76O — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 3, 2022

Related