The Left – media and politicians – claim Donald Trump planned a transition, but if he had, it would have been the strangest insurrection in history. Donald Trump certainly had a strange way of planning an insurrection since he officially approved the peaceful transition on November 23, 2020, according to Kash Patel and a New York Times report.

It’s also odd that his army of insurrectionists went to the fight unarmed. This would have been the most poorly planned and executed insurrection in the history of insurrections.

Kash Patel told Benny Johnson of evidence he has that Donald Trump was not planning an insurrection. Donald Trump ordered the transition of power in November 2020 through the government service agency.

Don’t expect the one-sided J6 panel to interview Kash Patel any time soon. The panel’s only goal is to keep Donald Trump from running for office.

It should be easy to get the evidence from the government service agency.

President Trump’s government on November 23, 2020, authorized President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. to begin a formal transition process after Michigan certified Mr. Biden as its winner, according to a New York Times report of November 24, 2020.

In a tweet, Mr. Trump said that he had told his officials to begin “initial protocols” involving the handoff to Mr. Biden “in the best interest of our country,” the Times reported.

BREAKING: Kash Patel reveals EVIDENCE proving that Donald Trump was not planning an insurrection because he ordered the transition of power in November 2020 through the Government Service Agency. pic.twitter.com/McIKuJ3VX7 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 2, 2022

