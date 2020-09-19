Mass shooting in Rochester, not a protest, just another Friday night

Just before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday 16 people were shot ina horrific mass shooting in Rochester. Two young people between 18 and 22 were killed — a man and a woman. It wasn’t a riot or a protest. Some witnesses say it was a memorial or a party of at least 100 people. It was one of the horrible, mindless violent episodes that take place on the streets of the inner city regularly. The horrible incident might have involved gang activity or an argument. They could have been BLM. We don’t know.

“This is yet another tragedy where individuals are having these illegal and unsanctioned house parties taking place in these properties,” the chief said. He said these are unsafe because of the COVID-19 outbreak, and when “you add in alcohol and violence … it just becomes a recipe for disaster.”

This isn’t about guns, it’s about the people and what motivated them.

THE STORY

Several people called 911 to report shots being fired near Goodman Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, where more than 100 people were gathering outside.

Interim Police Chief Mark Simmons said first responders found a “chaotic scene” with multiple victims. “It appears to be some type of backyard party that the police department, up until the point the 911 calls came in for the shots fired, was not aware of,” he said.

At least 16 people were confirmed to have been shot, including a man and a woman who died of their injuries, Simmons said. Those killed were described as being between the ages of 18 and 22, but their names were not immediately disclosed.

This is Rochester where some officials are screaming to defund the police.

BREAKING: 2 killed, 10 confirmed wounded in mass shooting in Rochester, New York This is the same city fighting to defund the police and stop new precincts from being built And the same BLM/Antifa protesters who assaulted and threatened to kill me https://t.co/3NvBBoWGPl — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 19, 2020

Think of reports of Chicago, Baltimore, St. Louis, and other depressed areas as you listen to the anguish of those left behind to deal with the loss:

Aftermath of the Rochester shooting tonight. Ugh. You can hear the anguish. pic.twitter.com/tpONxhg4JR — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 19, 2020

Will anyone march for them?

Hundreds of witnesses were walking around the crime scene, according to a scanner:

Rochester scanner mentioned 100’s of witnesses walking around the crime scene of the mass shooting. pic.twitter.com/TvLCb6EDZe — CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸😈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) September 19, 2020

One citizen journalist said it was a memorial for someone who was shot prior to the party. How many times have you heard that?

Hearing at least 12 people shot and 2 dead at the scene of a mass shooting in Rochester, New York. Possibly no relation to protests. pic.twitter.com/QIMrn2rUDt — CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸😈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) September 19, 2020