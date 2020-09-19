Package with poison ricin sent to President Trump

As Democrats bombard social media with threats to “burn it down,” shouldn’t Secret Service be paying them a visit? Weren’t we told words matter? The riots and protests are violent but at least one terrorist has gone a step further.

A package with the poison ricin that was sent to President Trump, according to CNN. Authorities say it appears to come from Canada.

The package was intercepted earlier this week.

Ricin is a highly toxic compound extracted from castor beans that have been used in terror plots. It can be used in powder, pellet, mist, or acid form. If ingested, it causes nausea, vomiting, and internal bleeding of the stomach and intestines, followed by failure of the liver, spleen, and kidneys, and death by the collapse of the circulatory system.

