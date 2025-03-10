Massive Attack on X Continues – WOW- Traces Back to Ukraine

Update: Elon Musk said they traced the IP addresses that caused the cyberattacks to the Ukraine area.

Given the ongoing cyberattack, we couldn’t get the embed code, so we posted the clip to our website:

Original Story

Multiple outages suffered Monday by the social media platform X were the result of a “massive cyberattack,” said Elon Musk, the company’s owner.

“We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved,” Musk said in part in a post on X.

More than 40,000 reports of an outage at X were received on Tuesday morning by DownDetector , a site that tracks online problem reports from users.

Many want to blame Russia but there are other likely candidates.

