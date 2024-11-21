Massive Caravans Are Heading for the US Before 1/20/25

By
M DOWLING
-
0
6

Six massive caravans of unvetted future illegal aliens are headed for the southern border to get here before President-elect Trump is inaugurated in January. This sounds like treason to us. It is certainly illegal and presents a very serious national security threat.

The ‘migrants’ generally sell everything to make the trip; many are still coming from Venezuela. They go from shelter to shelter and NGO to NGO, making their way to the States. According to the last report below, they feel that if they get deported, the US taxpayer will have to pay for it, so they don’t have to worry about the expense. There are no other repercussions.

The organizers are also NGOs. The US taxpayer pays for NGOs or pays the UN to pay the NGOs and for the care of all these people, even criminals.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments