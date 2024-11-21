Massive Caravans Are Heading for the US Before 1/20/25

Six massive caravans of unvetted future illegal aliens are headed for the southern border to get here before President-elect Trump is inaugurated in January. This sounds like treason to us. It is certainly illegal and presents a very serious national security threat.

The ‘migrants’ generally sell everything to make the trip; many are still coming from Venezuela. They go from shelter to shelter and NGO to NGO, making their way to the States. According to the last report below, they feel that if they get deported, the US taxpayer will have to pay for it, so they don’t have to worry about the expense. There are no other repercussions.

The organizers are also NGOs. The US taxpayer pays for NGOs or pays the UN to pay the NGOs and for the care of all these people, even criminals.

BREAKING: Large migrant caravan rushing to the US before Trump is sworn in pic.twitter.com/UToiqY93km — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 8, 2024

Tapachula: This morning, Nov. 20th, another caravan departed southern Mexico. This is the sixth caravan to leave Chiapas since Claudia Sheinbaum’s presidency; five have left from Tapachula and one from Tuxtla Gutiérrez with the intention of reaching central Mexico. “Fear,… pic.twitter.com/Y9W98aIQIY — Auden B. Cabello (@CabelloAuden) November 20, 2024

Earlier today, I joined @AndrewCraft on LiveNOW from @FoxNews to discuss and explain the latest caravan that departed from Tapachula this morning. pic.twitter.com/79q4jq9yO9 — Auden B. Cabello (@CabelloAuden) November 21, 2024

