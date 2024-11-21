Gaetz Report Leaks & NY Times Weaponizes It

By
M DOWLING
-
1
50

Within hours of the House Ethics Committee announcing they would not release their investigation on Matt Gaetz, a document from the DOJ’s probe was leaked to The New York Times. The Times hates the right.

“It [allegedly] shows [Gaetz] made thousands $ in payments to women who told investigators they had sex with him for money. We are publishing a redacted version of the document,” New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt said on Wednesday evening.

Are we to believe the Biden-Harris-Garland regime had the evidence and didn’t pursue a hated Republican?

In the United States, we are innocent until proven guilty.

Steven Cheung, Mr. Trump’s communications director, blamed the Justice Department for disclosing the document, which he said was classified. The NY Times said there were no classified markings and that the document does not relate to national security, reports the Times.

The DOJ classifies all kinds of documents that don’t relate to national security.

“This purposeful leaking of classified investigative materials is the sort of politicized D.O.J. weaponization that Matt Gaetz will end,” Mr. Cheung said. “The Justice Department investigated Gaetz for years, failed to find a crime, and are now leaking material with false information to smear the next attorney general.”

Mark Meadows said these allegations are as believable as Frank Luntz’s toupée.

The chart does not say what the payments were for, nor does it show that Mr. Gaetz paid the 17-year-old girl. However, the chart published by the Times allegedly shows payments the authorities believed Mr. Gaetz and his associates made to other women, including the two whose lawyer has said they testified to the House Ethics Committee that they had sex with Mr. Gaetz in exchange for money.

Lawyer Joel Leppar, said that two women he represents testified before the House committee that Mr. Gaetz had paid them in exchange for sex. One of the women said that she had witnessed Mr. Gaetz having sex with the 17-year-old but that she did not believe Mr. Gaetz thought the girl was under 18, according to Mr. Leppard.

Greenberg, a notorious liar, cooperated with the Justice Department in the federal investigation, telling the authorities about how he and Mr. Gaetz both had sex with the 17-year-old, although he said they believed she was over 18. Mr. Greenberg pleaded guilty in 2021 to an array of charges — including sex trafficking — and agreed to cooperate against Mr. Gaetz. He was later sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Gaetz was not charged.

Sunny Hostin, the not-too-bright- View lady, had to take back what she said:


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz