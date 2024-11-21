Gaetz Report Leaks & NY Times Weaponizes It

Within hours of the House Ethics Committee announcing they would not release their investigation on Matt Gaetz, a document from the DOJ’s probe was leaked to The New York Times. The Times hates the right.

“It [allegedly] shows [Gaetz] made thousands $ in payments to women who told investigators they had sex with him for money. We are publishing a redacted version of the document,” New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt said on Wednesday evening.

Are we to believe the Biden-Harris-Garland regime had the evidence and didn’t pursue a hated Republican?

In the United States, we are innocent until proven guilty.

Matt Gaetz wasn’t present to defend himself, so I did… pic.twitter.com/UDKkzOcLYO — Rep. Clay Higgins (@RepClayHiggins) November 21, 2024

Steven Cheung, Mr. Trump’s communications director, blamed the Justice Department for disclosing the document, which he said was classified. The NY Times said there were no classified markings and that the document does not relate to national security, reports the Times.

The DOJ classifies all kinds of documents that don’t relate to national security.

“This purposeful leaking of classified investigative materials is the sort of politicized D.O.J. weaponization that Matt Gaetz will end,” Mr. Cheung said. “The Justice Department investigated Gaetz for years, failed to find a crime, and are now leaking material with false information to smear the next attorney general.”

Mark Meadows said these allegations are as believable as Frank Luntz’s toupée.

The Matt Gaetz Sex Trafficking story is about as believable as Frank Luntz’s toupee. The allegations were so FLIMSY even the Gaetz-hating DOJ dropped it… Fmr. Trump Chief of Staff @MarkMeadows reacts. Fine Point 98 | @OANN pic.twitter.com/frUL1jO0tW — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) November 21, 2024

The chart does not say what the payments were for, nor does it show that Mr. Gaetz paid the 17-year-old girl. However, the chart published by the Times allegedly shows payments the authorities believed Mr. Gaetz and his associates made to other women, including the two whose lawyer has said they testified to the House Ethics Committee that they had sex with Mr. Gaetz in exchange for money.

NEW/BREAKING: We obtained a document from the federal sex trafficking investigation of Gaetz. It shows he made thousands $ in payments to women who told investigators they had sex w/him for money. We are publishing a redacted version of the document. https://t.co/6dSTDHbEpe pic.twitter.com/yC9VvLxWQk — Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) November 20, 2024

Lawyer Joel Leppar, said that two women he represents testified before the House committee that Mr. Gaetz had paid them in exchange for sex. One of the women said that she had witnessed Mr. Gaetz having sex with the 17-year-old but that she did not believe Mr. Gaetz thought the girl was under 18, according to Mr. Leppard.

Greenberg, a notorious liar, cooperated with the Justice Department in the federal investigation, telling the authorities about how he and Mr. Gaetz both had sex with the 17-year-old, although he said they believed she was over 18. Mr. Greenberg pleaded guilty in 2021 to an array of charges — including sex trafficking — and agreed to cooperate against Mr. Gaetz. He was later sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Gaetz was not charged.

If the @TheJusticeDept and @FBI had actual evidence against @mattgaetz, they would’ve prosecuted. But guess what? They didn’t. This desperate smear campaign against him from D.C. Swamp Creatures just proves how much of a threat he is to their unchecked power. Their time is up! pic.twitter.com/ypBFLC0cyk — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) November 19, 2024

Sunny Hostin, the not-too-bright- View lady, had to take back what she said:

The best thing you’ll see all week is Sunny Hostin of The View being forced to read a legal note correcting her previous statement about the bogus allegations against incoming AG Matt Gaetz. That face… pic.twitter.com/yWpieKwSeF — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) November 20, 2024

