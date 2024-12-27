5 Arrested for Violent Carjacking, Including a 9-Year-Old Boy

Three juveniles, including a 9-year-old, and two adults were arrested in connection with an armed carjacking and robbery spree in Southeast Baltimore, according to police.

Police said officers chased down and arrested two fagins, a 21-year-old man, a 19-year-old man, and three juveniles, a 16-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy, and a 9-year-old boy.

Baltimore Police said that on Sunday, around 2:05 p.m., patrol officers responding to a call, spoke with a 32-year-old woman who stated while stopped at a stop sign at Grundy at Bank Street, four male suspects approached her vehicle. One suspect, described as a white male, produced a metal tool, smashing her window. The suspect then proceeded to drag the woman from the vehicle and fled the location in the victim’s car.

Funny how the media only identified one person – a white male.

A 9-year-old kid was arrested for armed carjacking in Baltimore. NINE. Where are the parents? pic.twitter.com/l9XBWaqcdU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 26, 2024

