Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Home Home Tucker Reveals a Trump Conversation to a Far-Left Trump Hater

Tucker Reveals a Trump Conversation to a Far-Left Trump Hater

By
M Dowling
-
1
30

Tucker Carlson leaked a private conversation with President Trump to one of the biggest leftist podcasters, Cenk Uygur. Uygur hates Donald Trump, and he is a Hamas sympathizer.

Tucker told Cenk that Trump plans to keep some of Venezuela’s oil. That raised Cenk’s hackles.

Allegedly, President Trump is telling Venezuela that he will decide how much the oil companies get from Venezuela’s oil after the Treasury gets its cut. Tucker is leaving something out. Trump needs to exclude Tucker from his guest list.

Cenk acts as if he’s reasonable on Republican TV, but he’s a radical who subtly spreads propaganda.

In the clip below, Tucker plays the innocent.

I don’t know who Tucker is anymore. He’s unrecognizable. I had canceled my subscription.

Previous articleSeattle Mayor Will Force Police to Break Federal Law
Next articleMassive Numbers of Reds Marching in Minneapolis
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
kat
kat
1 hour ago

Unreal. Tucker has gone over, 100% Wonder about that property in Qatar…Gift, or is he just moving there?

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x