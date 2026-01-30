Tucker Reveals a Trump Conversation to a Far-Left Trump Hater

Tucker Carlson leaked a private conversation with President Trump to one of the biggest leftist podcasters, Cenk Uygur. Uygur hates Donald Trump, and he is a Hamas sympathizer.

Tucker told Cenk that Trump plans to keep some of Venezuela’s oil. That raised Cenk’s hackles.

Allegedly, President Trump is telling Venezuela that he will decide how much the oil companies get from Venezuela’s oil after the Treasury gets its cut. Tucker is leaving something out. Trump needs to exclude Tucker from his guest list.

Cenk acts as if he’s reasonable on Republican TV, but he’s a radical who subtly spreads propaganda.

In the clip below, Tucker plays the innocent.

I don’t know who Tucker is anymore. He’s unrecognizable. I had canceled my subscription.