Massive ‘Russia’ cyberattack was like a Google search of federal agencies?

We have put up several reports about the massive cyberattack on our federal agencies based on MSM reports. The left is insisting Russians did it without any evidence. Worse yet, the entire thing might have been a grossly exaggerated nothing burger.
Richard Clarke worked under three administrations and served as special advisor to President George W. Bush. He terrified everyone after reports of a massive cyber-attack was carried out on the U.S. government. However, as he later elaborated, it seems apparent the attack might not have been any worse than a Google search.
“This is the largest espionage attack in history,” Clarke stated emphatically to host Jake Tapper. “This is as though the Russians got a passkey, a skeleton key for about half the locks in the country. Think about it that way. It’s 18,000 companies and government institutions scattered around the U.S. And the world. This is an espionage attack.”
Former Trump Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert was the first to raise alarms about the hack in a Thursday New York Times op-ed.
“The magnitude of this ongoing attack is hard to overstate,” he warned.
Since then reports have surfaced that the U.S. agencies that maintain its nuclear warhead stockpile were compromised.
Tapper asked what kind of information they obtained and what is the risk.
“Well, they did not get into classified, secret, or top-secret networks yet, as far as we know,” Clarke replied. “So they found whatever you can find on an unclassified network in the federal department. Some of that is interesting and some of that, combined with classified information, will tell you something.”
The real vulnerability, in Clarke’s esteem, is how they can use access to networks in a future crisis, and potentially blackmail the U.S. to influence foreign policy.
WHAAAAT? They only got the information I can get in a Google search???
We fell for the MSM BS reports once again. But who knows? Maybe the first story is the truth.
This media storm on massive cyber attacks seems to follow the usual pattern of government disinformation. We do not believe that the intelligence agencies are our heroes or are acting in our interests. Instead they put out disinformation as a pretense. If they were so good, then why do they not prevent these attacks, and take action in response to them when they occur? It appears to me that the left, deep state and China were involved in the election coup, no one else, no fable about Russia is persuasive.
Boris and Natasha did it. They hacked that impenetrable rainbow brainglow 123 password with a brute force attack on their TRS-80 machines down at the pee pee suite in the Moscow hotel.
Phony alerts misdirection to avoid the real culprit China.
These are supposedly APT attacks and real time events show that Germany is mainly the source, along with Far East countries as Taiwan and Hong Kong, with some from Ukraine. I have never seen on APT attack from Russia, but isn’t it quite interesting how Alperovitch is so often involved. The former Crowdstrike executive, and “former” Russian. He was the person who suggested Russia hit Ukraine in the same manner, only to find out it never happened. Too much information from the Government is seemingly from contracting organizations. It was “contractors” that were found collecting FISA data which prompted NSA to go to court. The Court required modifications of policy which were found to be lacking.