Woman finds raccoon in her Christmas tree, it ends up swinging from her chandelier – funny

By
M. Dowling
-
1

This is funny. Watch the clip to the end. The raccoon came in through the doggie door and the owner found it in her Christmas tree. She thought it was a cat, and ended up screaming at one point.

The raccoon eventually started swinging on her chandelier. A good time was had by all.

Watch:

Here’s the true story — the dog did it:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

  2. They are smart lil’ creatures. I have seen local Rocky raccoons get on hind legs and open up rolling plastic (made in China) trashcans.
    Local recycler got a juicy contract with the city and they are upgraded now with a height that the Rocky and Rockettes can’t reach.
    During the summer drought I put leftovers on the porch and one tried to bite me but it barely penetrated a thick dermis.
    I said that’s how you’re gonna do me after I put out some vittles and we had a good laugh as it rubbed its paws together like the plotting raccoon in the classic meme.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.