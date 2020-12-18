Woman finds raccoon in her Christmas tree, it ends up swinging from her chandelier – funny

This is funny. Watch the clip to the end. The raccoon came in through the doggie door and the owner found it in her Christmas tree. She thought it was a cat, and ended up screaming at one point.

The raccoon eventually started swinging on her chandelier. A good time was had by all.

Watch:

Aubrey Iacobelli had thought a cat had made its way into her Christmas tree when she was awoken by rustling early in the morning, only to find it was actually a large raccoon. https://t.co/xVMTamgCzF — FOX 9 (@FOX9) December 17, 2020

Here’s the true story — the dog did it:

Raccoon: That lady’s dog invited me in for kibble & cat nip…cut to me waking up in a Christmas tree then swinging from a chandelier. Fun time man… Fun times!… 😆😂😎 pic.twitter.com/lXg8n6gncB — Bobby West (@bwest0772) December 15, 2020