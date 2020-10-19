Massive Trump supporters in FL, CA, NY, PA, 9,064 cars on LI alone

By
M. Dowling
-
0

There are many Republicans, anti-Socialists, who are stuck in blue states and we are silenced since our political leaders decided to give all the electoral votes to the majority and not proportion them out. They did it to eventually wipe away the Electoral College. No one spoke up. We can turn this around.

We are the anti-communists! And we Back the Blue!

There were 9,064 vehicles on Long Island alone just yesterday! It was about 50 miles long.

NEW YORK

MIAMI HISPANICS WHO DON’T WANT COMMUNISM

TRUMP SUPPORTERS IN CALIFORNIA

That young man who narrated the Beverly Hills video should move back to Honduras. He doesn’t appreciate our freedoms here.

The left poured people in from communist countries. What did people think was going to happen?

You will notice that we had huge caravans on Long Island, New York on Saturday and Sunday. We are silenced when it comes to the presidential election. The same thing goes on in California. Now, with this mail-in voting, you will see the same corruption I have seen for years in the absentee balloting. Democrats have it sewn up. I have witnessed it and when you are counting votes, it’s too late. It goes to the judges and they divvy up the votes for you, regardless of where the case lies.

We want Donald Trump to win but the mail-in voting will be corrupt. Volunteer to work the polls and count the ballots. Do what you can in pulling the corrupt votes.

WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA

He’s very cool!

