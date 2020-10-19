Massive Trump supporters in FL, CA, NY, PA, 9,064 cars on LI alone

There are many Republicans, anti-Socialists, who are stuck in blue states and we are silenced since our political leaders decided to give all the electoral votes to the majority and not proportion them out. They did it to eventually wipe away the Electoral College. No one spoke up. We can turn this around.

We are the anti-communists! And we Back the Blue!

There were 9,064 vehicles on Long Island alone just yesterday! It was about 50 miles long.

NEW YORK

Long Island, New York Trump Car Parade is MILES long 🚘🇺🇸 The silent majority! pic.twitter.com/VDpjQadP5T — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 18, 2020

Another Trump Train in Long Island, NY…. pic.twitter.com/opixMn0rVz — PaulsWalls16 (@PaulsWalls2) October 18, 2020

Today Port Jefferson Station Long Island Trump Parade awesome turn out pic.twitter.com/IHuRxGp2fa — larry fascella (@LFascella) October 17, 2020

MIAMI HISPANICS WHO DON’T WANT COMMUNISM

🚨📺WATCH THIS📺🚨 THOUSANDS of Hispanics gathered in Miami today for an anti-socialism caravan and concert in support of President @realDonaldTrump. Latino enthusiasm for President Trump is very real—and it is growing! pic.twitter.com/1wExbTlgsX — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) October 18, 2020

Another HUGE anti-socialism caravan underway in Miami right now supporting President @realDonaldTrump! #LatinosForTrump 🇺🇸

pic.twitter.com/egEjwGeQiz — Equipo Trump – Text VAMOS to 88022 (@EquipoTrump) October 18, 2020

The media wants you to think @realDonaldTrump is losing in the polls, but the turnout at these rallies say otherwise! Carlos Gavidia put on another HUGE Trump boat parade in Miami with @EricTrump and @ColbyCovMMA!https://t.co/bAhQyrp6LY pic.twitter.com/sKbJDTUmrE — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) October 17, 2020

TRUMP SUPPORTERS IN CALIFORNIA

THANK YOU Newport Beach, California! Now on my way to Carson City, Nevada. Another big crowd, see you soon! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/QV8V9SdzJI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2020

This is in California 😮 pic.twitter.com/ftYq5taCVZ — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) October 18, 2020

This is Newport, California. Thousands and thousands of American patriots lining the streets. Los Angeles County, meanwhile, is awash in needles, human waste, and despair. The homeless are neglected and victimized by the rampaging failure of Democrats… pic.twitter.com/nZ2D4iszIQ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 19, 2020

Are you sitting down? Ready? This is California today: pic.twitter.com/QMxyoBV1oJ — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) October 18, 2020

No they didn’t😳, oh YES THEY DID😲! It must of taken weeks to pull off this AWESOME barge🇺🇸. This kind of Patriotism brings me so much joy to witness it brought me to 😢. I’m old enough to remember when 1st responders were hero’s after 9/11🇺🇸. Trump 2020😘pic.twitter.com/HdUwDKK01p — Robert (@Godwins1234) October 18, 2020

Did you see this massive Trump parade in deep blue Beverly Hills? No? That’s because mainstream media doesn’t want you to see this enthusiasm pic.twitter.com/z3CmNToYBv — Rogan O’Handley 🇺🇸 (@DC_Draino) October 18, 2020

That young man who narrated the Beverly Hills video should move back to Honduras. He doesn’t appreciate our freedoms here.

The left poured people in from communist countries. What did people think was going to happen?

You will notice that we had huge caravans on Long Island, New York on Saturday and Sunday. We are silenced when it comes to the presidential election. The same thing goes on in California. Now, with this mail-in voting, you will see the same corruption I have seen for years in the absentee balloting. Democrats have it sewn up. I have witnessed it and when you are counting votes, it’s too late. It goes to the judges and they divvy up the votes for you, regardless of where the case lies.

We want Donald Trump to win but the mail-in voting will be corrupt. Volunteer to work the polls and count the ballots. Do what you can in pulling the corrupt votes.

WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA

President Donald Trump’s supporters in western Pennsylvania are reportedly organizing what they hope will be the biggest “Trump Parade” the area has ever experienced. https://t.co/lfHoguuvSD — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 18, 2020

He’s very cool!

Party like it’s Trump 2020 😄 pic.twitter.com/sHRTfyVnD1 — 15Days BeyondLounger 🔅 (@BeyondLounger) October 18, 2020