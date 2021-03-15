New CDC guidelines indicate the vaccine’s only good for 3 months???









The new information coming from the CDC is shocking. The much-lauded vaccine is only good for three months????

“In the updated guidelines, fully vaccinated people do not need to quarantine after possible exposure to an infected person within three months after their second dose provided they do not develop any symptoms.”

WITHIN THREE MONTHS?

“Fully vaccinated persons who meet criteria will no longer be required to quarantine following an exposure to someone with COVID-19,” according to the updated guidance.

THE KEY PASSAGES

“Fully vaccinated” means that at least two weeks have passed since a person has received the second dose of a two-dose vaccine.

People who have had the virus and recovered do not need to quarantine for 90 days after the illness, even if they are exposed to someone who is infected, according to the CDC.

However, the agency said they should continue wearing masks, social distancing, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, as it is possible they can still spread the virus to others.

“Vaccination has been demonstrated to prevent symptomatic COVID-19 [and] symptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission is thought to have a greater role in transmission than purely asymptomatic transmission,” the guidelines state.

