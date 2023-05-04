Matt Gaetz Explains Why He Had Selena Chambers Arrested

Matt Gaetz explains in detail in the clip below why he pressed charges against Selena Chambers. She is accused of throwing a drink at him and the man he was talking with during a food festival.

As a result, Ms. Chambers is facing two counts of felony assault. She’s also radical left.

Selena Chambers, 41, of Tallahassee, threw a glass of wine at the Republican congressman during an event in Miramar Beach and shouted obscenities at him, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

“We cannot allow an environment where you can throw things at elected officials because you don’t like them,” Sheriff Michael Adkinson said in a statement. “No matter your political affiliation, this is not the way to conduct yourself and will not be tolerated in Walton County.”

Chambers’ lawyer said Gaetz was involved in an intense conversation with a group of women. He said Mr. Gaetz was verbally aggressive, and he will vigorously defend Mrs. Chambers. Chambers needs to keep her drinks to herself. The media doesn’t agree with me, and they’re torching Rep. Gaetz. Gaetz said that his actions were legitimate, claiming that Chambers, 41, “cross[ed] the Rubicon beyond just words to throwing stuff,” as per the Guardian. Gaetz mentioned that he had been “enjoying catching up with new friends and old, and folks recognized me, and we were taking pictures and having polite conversations. As I was chatting with one gentleman, a lady threw a drink on the both of us,” on his podcast on Tuesday, May 2. Gaetz defended the choice to file charges by stating, “If we start allowing stuff to be thrown or hurled, if we allow people to be harmed, there is a severe risk of escalation and accident. And we don’t want to see anyone in harm’s way, whether it’s family members, supporters or even our detractors. We want them to be safe too.” “But when they really cross the Rubicon beyond just words to throwing stuff and striking me and striking a gentleman I was speaking with, with a drink, then that has really caused harm to our community. And it’s something that we want to contain and extinguish and not see going forward,” Gaetz stated. Chambers said she tripped and spilled the drink over Mr. Gaetz and the other gentleman. A woman did the same thing to Mr. Gaetz in 2019. She ended up with 15 days in prison, a year’s probation, and a $500 fine.

BREAKING: Tallahassee Woman Arrested and Charged with Assaulting Congressman Matt Gaetz on Saturday Evening, Gaetz Issues Statement in Response “I will never allow the safety of Northwest Floridians to be compromised. I will be pressing charges against this individual in order… pic.twitter.com/lXccJypznU — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) May 2, 2023

