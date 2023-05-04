The Regional Banks Are Nosediving

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Regional Banks are nosediving. This will play well into the Biden regime’s goal of having small numbers of big banks they can control. That will also work well with their goal of having CBDCs replace cash.

Another bank – PACWEST Bankcorp – is collapsing, and no one seems to care. Janet Yellen is clueless, and Jerome Powell is in over his head.

The Kobeissi letter wrote:

  • Fed Statement: “US banking system is sound.”
  • US Treasury: “US banking system is on a solid foundation.”
  • FDIC: “US banking system remains resilient.”
  • Meanwhile, over $1 trillion in deposits have left US banks over the last year.

And the regional banks are collapsing.


