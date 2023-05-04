The Regional Banks Are Nosediving

Regional Banks are nosediving. This will play well into the Biden regime’s goal of having small numbers of big banks they can control. That will also work well with their goal of having CBDCs replace cash.

Another bank – PACWEST Bankcorp – is collapsing, and no one seems to care. Janet Yellen is clueless, and Jerome Powell is in over his head.

The Kobeissi letter wrote:

Fed Statement: “US banking system is sound.”

US Treasury: “US banking system is on a solid foundation.”

FDIC: “US banking system remains resilient.”

Meanwhile, over $1 trillion in deposits have left US banks over the last year.

And the regional banks are collapsing.

The Biden regime wants to introduce digital currency soon and so (suddenly!) America’s regional banks are collapsing on cue. https://t.co/2gMFtlGGO7 — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) May 3, 2023

Whoa! Market value of regional banks has plunged to $100 billion from $480 billion since January 2022.

Will Powell twist the knife today?

Great work @jsblokland pic.twitter.com/MKsBwgAxKY — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) May 3, 2023

