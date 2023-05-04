Chelsea Clinton & NBC News Support Porn Books for Children

NBC News reports that half the books on a censorship report are LGBTQ, and it “sends a message of exclusion.” Many or all of the books are porn.

In its annual book censorship report, the American Library Association documented 1,269 challenges to more than 2,500 books in 2022, the highest number of attempted book bans since the association began tracking such efforts in 2001. It was a 75% jump from 2021, which held the previous record.

Of the 13 books that made the ALA’s list of “Most Challenged Books” last year, seven titles — including three of the top four — were challenged for having LGBTQ content, the association found.

Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom, said the LGBTQ-heavy list “sends a message of exclusion.”

The hard left is worried about organized conservatives limiting their gender identity movement.

Over 50% of the attempted book bans last year involved books with LGBTQ+ characters & themes. Books are a vital way that children, adolescents and adults learn about themselves and our world. Bans such as these are nothing but harmful: https://t.co/eblRSU7tZk — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 27, 2023

Chelsea Clinton backs these books. Will she expose her children to them?

Periodic reminder that when they accuse us of “banning books” they’re referring to graphic books containing pornographic content which are offered to kids in schools across the country. Why does Chelsea Clinton want your kids to read porn like this in school? https://t.co/8uby1xeSgI pic.twitter.com/eWiTKzFESE — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 1, 2023

If you want to know what Chelsea Clinton thinks is okay for children to read, read Gender Queer or the excerpts on this link. It’s too pornographic for this site, but it is disgusting. Apparently, Chelsea Clinton and NBC News are also disgusting.

Related