Chelsea Clinton & NBC News Support Porn Books for Children

By
M Dowling
-
1
59

NBC News reports that half the books on a censorship report are LGBTQ, and it “sends a message of exclusion.” Many or all of the books are porn.

In its annual book censorship report, the American Library Association documented 1,269 challenges to more than 2,500 books in 2022, the highest number of attempted book bans since the association began tracking such efforts in 2001. It was a 75% jump from 2021, which held the previous record.

Of the 13 books that made the ALA’s list of “Most Challenged Books” last year, seven titles — including three of the top four — were challenged for having LGBTQ content, the association found.

Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom, said the LGBTQ-heavy list “sends a message of exclusion.”

The hard left is worried about organized conservatives limiting their gender identity movement.

Chelsea Clinton backs these books. Will she expose her children to them?

If you want to know what Chelsea Clinton thinks is okay for children to read, read Gender Queer or the excerpts on this link. It’s too pornographic for this site, but it is disgusting. Apparently, Chelsea Clinton and NBC News are also disgusting.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
2 hours ago

Porn is an essential tool used by the woke to destroy family values and the nuclear family.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz