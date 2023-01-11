Matt Gaetz Said They Will Get the 14,000 Hours of Hidden Tapes

Matt Gaetz told Charlie Kirk on his radio show today that the Republican Congress will get the 14,000 hours of hidden tapes from January 6th.

Gaetz told Kirk that the tapes “would give full context to that day rather than the cherry-picked moments of the January 6th committee.”

It was one of the decisions made when the 21 holdouts spoke with Speaker McCarthy.

Kirk asked if he thought we’d get the facts about January 6.

“Kevin McCarthy told us he is going to get the evidence out in front of the American people. And that means releasing the 14,000 hours of tapes that have been hidden that I think would give more full context to that day rather than the cherry-picked moments the January 6th committee tried to use to inflame and further divide our country.”

“So yes, I do believe that part of this deal is a concession that we are going to get the truth out in front of the American people.”

Gaetz elaborated on how strongly Kevin McCarthy felt.

Whatever the truth is, we need to know what it is. Why is the J6 panel hiding all the documents for fifty years except the cherry-picked ones? Is it conspiratorial to say it’s suspicious?

Gaetz: Republicans will release “14,000 hours of [J6] tapes that have been hidden” BAM! Looks like truth about Pelosi’s Fed-Op is going to be exposed even further!

pic.twitter.com/ybf3RSgoow — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) January 10, 2023

Related