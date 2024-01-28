Matt Taibbi on Fixing Election 2024

It’s unimaginable that Democrats would run the Biden-Harris ticket again. Who could believe Americans would vote for the misery we’ve experienced for the past three years. However, then I remember they fix elections. Matt Taibbi’s article today asks, Is the Electoral Fix Already I? He answers his own question.

The pro-democracy people, the people who say Donald Trump is an “existential crisis” destroying “democracy,” are doing exactly what they accuse Trump of doing – obliterating democracy.

When you read the full article, you’ll wonder if there is any way to save us from these people.

Taibbi makes note of a new “eye-catching” article at NBC News.

On Sunday, January 14th, NBC News ran an eye-catching story: “Fears grow that Trump will use the military in ‘dictatorial ways’ if he returns to the White House.” It described “a loose-knit network of public interest groups and lawmakers” that is “quietly” making plans to “foil any efforts to expand presidential power” on the part of Donald Trump.

The piece quoted an array of former high-ranking officials, all insisting Trump will misuse the Department of Defense to execute civilian political aims. Since Joe Biden’s team “leaked” a strategy memo in late December listing “Trump is an existential threat to democracy” as Campaign 2024’s central talking point, surrogates have worked overtime to insert existential or democracy in quotes. This was no different:

“We’re about 30 seconds away from the Armageddon clock when it comes to democracy,” said Bill Clinton’s Secretary of Defense, William Cohen, adding that Trump is “a clear and present danger to our democracy.” Skye Perryman of Democracy Forward, one of the advocacy groups organizing the “loose” coalition, said, “We believe this is an existential moment for American democracy.” Declared former CIA and defense chief Leon Panetta: “Like any good dictator, he’s going to try to use the military to basically perform his will.”

Former Acting Assistant Attorney General for National Security at the U.S. Department of Justice and current visiting Georgetown law professor Mary McCord was one of the few coalition participants quoted by name. She said:

We’re already starting to put together a team to think through the most damaging types of things that he [Trump] might do so that we’re ready to bring lawsuits if we have to…

As Taibbi says, they have dropped hint after hint about how they are planning to fix the election against Donald Trump or anyone else. Lawfare is high on the agenda.

More from Taibbi:

Authored by former NAACP director Ben Chavis, former Connecticut Senator Joe Lieberman, former Director of National Intelligence Dennis Blair, former North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory, and former Assistant U.S. Attorney and Iran-Contra Special Counsel Dan Webb, the No Labels letter described a meeting of multiple advocacy groups aligned with the Democratic party. In the 80-minute confab, audio of which was obtained by Semafor, a dire warning was issued to anyone considering a third-party run:

Through every channel we have, to their donors, their friends, the press, everyone — everyone — should send the message: If you have one fingernail clipping of a skeleton in your closet, we will find it… If you think you were vetted when you ran for governor, you’re insane. That was nothing. We are going to come at you with every gun we can possibly find. We did not do that with Jill Stein or Gary Johnson, we should have, and we will not make that mistake again.

Read the article at Racket News. It’s very informative. The same names that we heard in the last fixed elections appear – for example, Hillary Clinton and Marc Elias pop up. These people are evil and without ethics.

Hopefully, Donald Trump has a plan.

After you read Taibbi’s article, read this.

