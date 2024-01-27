Speaker Johnson on Biden’s Border Deal

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin has details of the horrendous, confusing border deal. It is chaotic and sets up a new bizarre immigration program that would replace our current immigration laws on the books. On Friday, Biden insisted it would give him authority to shut down the border. He won’t like Speaker Johnson’s response.

Biden’s statement about this bipartisan border negotiation: “It would give me, as President, a new emergency authority to shut down the border when it becomes overwhelmed. And if given that authority, I would use it the day I sign the bill into law.” https://t.co/dz2u4vWt2m — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 27, 2024

THE SPEAKER’S STATEMENT

Speaker Johnson issued a statement based on Biden’s comments, suggesting he would need a bill passed by Congress to shut down illegal immigration. Johnson’s statement notes that Biden does not need legislation. He already has the authority to close down the invasion at the border.

“President Biden falsely claimed yesterday he needs Congress to pass a new law to allow him to close the southern border, but he knows that is untrue.

“The Immigration and Nationality Act, coupled with recent Supreme Court precedent, gives him ‘ample authority’ to ‘suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.’

“As my letter stated, President Biden can begin to secure the border by ending catch-and-release, ceasing exploitation of parole authority, reinstating the Remain in Mexico program, expanding the use of expedited removal authority, and renewing construction of the border wall. The President must start by using the broad legal authority he already possesses to “Reclaim our nation’s sovereignty and end the mass release of illegal aliens into our country.

“According to reports, the Senate’s pending proposal would expressly allow as many as 150,000 illegal crossings each month (1.8 million per year) before any new ‘shutdown’ authority could be used. At that point, America will have already surrendered.”

He didn’t say this, but it is clear that this would codify illegal immigration. It’s a deal no Republican can accept, and it shouldn’t even be considered.

My statement on President Biden’s endorsement of the Senate border deal: President Biden falsely claimed yesterday he needs Congress to pass a new law to allow him to close the southern border, but he knows that is untrue. As I explained to him in a letter late last year, and… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) January 27, 2024

