Texas AG Ken Paxton Responds to Biden Regime’s Demands

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton released a statement saying he has rejected all of the Biden Administration’s requests at the border and issued counterdemands. The regime demanded that Texas not defend itself against the invasion.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wrote:

“Today, I denied the Biden Administration’s unfounded requests and issued counter-demands. By February 15, DHS must supply the official plat maps and deeds demonstrating the precise parcels to which they claim ownership, an explanation of how Texas is preventing access to those specific parcels, documentation showing that Eagle Pass or Texas ever granted permission for DHS to erect infrastructure that interferes with border security, and proof of Congress empowering DHS to turn a Texas park into an unofficial and illegal port of entry.

If the federal government is going to make such claims, it must provide proof. Presumably, because you have no meaningful response to our letter, your latest letter abandons earlier factual assertions, asserts new ones, and supplies even less of a legal basis for your demand.

“Once again, I respectfully suggest that any time you might spend suing Texas should be redirected toward enforcing the immigration laws Congress already has on the books.

“As I said before, this office will continue to defend Texas’s efforts to protect its southern border against every effort by the Biden Administration to undermine the State’s constitutional right of self-defense.”

