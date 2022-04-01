Matthew Cawthorn: Orgies or No Orgies

Republican Madison Cawthorn, a North Carolina congressman, likened Washington, D.C. to a “House of Cards” this week, saying his colleagues are doing “key bumps” of cocaine in front of him and inviting him to orgies.

“The sexual perversion that goes on in Washington. I mean, being kind of a young guy in Washington, where the average age is probably 60 or 70 — [you] look at all these people, a lot of them that I’ve looked up to through my life, I’ve always paid attention to politics,” said Cawthorn, who was elected in 2020.

“Then all of a sudden you get invited: ‘We’re going to have a sexual get-together at one of our homes, you should come.’ ‘What did you just ask me to come to?’ And then you realize they’re asking you to come to an orgy,” he said.

He made the remarks about orgies and drugs in an interview with a podcast, Warrior Poet Society, posted online last week:

House Republicans were angry and wanted McCarthy to take action against Cawthorn.

McCarthy met with Cawthorn and reprimanded him. He said Cawthorn didn’t have evidence and took back the claims. He also said he lost faith in him.

CNN Capitol Hill reporter Melanie Zanona reported Wednesday that McCarthy warned Cawthorn that he “needs to take steps to turn his life around, or else there could be consequences.” Zanona tweeted the comment on Wednesday.

It’s not clear what in his life he has to turn around. McCarthy said Cawthorn greatly exaggerated his claims.

Of the cocaine use, Cawthorn allegedly told Minority Leader McCarthy and Rep. Steve Scalise he “thinks he saw maybe a staffer in a parking garage maybe 100 yards away.”

Cawthorn said he didn’t retract the orgy claims.

MCCARTHY SAYS NO EVIDENCE

McCarthy said, “It’s just frustrating. There’s no evidence behind his statements … I told him you can’t make statements like that, as a member of Congress, that affect everybody else and the country as a whole.”

McCarthy fielded complaints about Cawthorn’s remarks from numerous House Republicans. Senators weighed in too. But on Wednesday McCarthy and Scalise told reporters they would wait to see how Cawthorn behaves before considering disciplinary action. [It might not poll well]

OPINIONS

Tristan Justice at The Federalist wrote: The scandal, however, is nothing more than a distraction from Democrats presiding over an increasingly depressed nation coping with severe economic uncertainty with excess sugar, alcohol, and opioids. Meanwhile, as Republicans prepare to discipline Cawthorn, Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell continues to serve on the House Intelligence Committee with access to the nation’s top secrets despite a relationship likely turned romantic with a suspected Chinese spy.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Cawthorn did recant and Cawthorn said he didn’t — they must have had a failure in communication.

This is his statement, noting the corruption in DC and efforts by Democrats to divide the party:

J.D. Rucker at The Liberty Daily said after reading Cawthorn’s statement: This is exactly what I’ve written about a few times since he came out with his claim on the podcast. It’s all about manufacturing dirt against anyone that the powers-that-be cannot blackmail otherwise. They saw a young and impressionable Congressman and thought they could get him caught up in foul activities. As he said, it’s about control. Thankfully, he started exposing them and isn’t backing down.

ONE MORE THING

The one thing is certain. Democrats, the party of killing the unborn and newborn, are the party who want a Justice who believes infant porn isn’t so bad. They have a brain-addled President and Vice President who lie continuously. The press secretary lies constantly. And they want us to become part of the New World Order as they fundamentally destroy us. Democrats have a lot of moxie worrying about this as our energy sector is being destroyed, millions of anonymous people pour across our borders, and they push us into war for no strategic reason that concerns the US.

Democrats need to worry about their own behavior. How’s Bill Clinton these days? Is he still with the Energizer Bunny? Has he or Hillary visited Epstein’s island as many times as reported?

Here’s a pedo-enabler pontificating. You just can’t make this up:

