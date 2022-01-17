Maxine Rips Into 2 Dem Senators Because They Won’t do What She Wants

During an interview on MSNBC, Waters attacked Democrat Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, claiming they “don’t care” about black people and minorities.

Waters is a racist and an unsuccessful representative of her district. She’s angry with the two senators for not going along far-left measures aimed at seriously damaging our government, so, of course, it’s raaaacist.

The two Democrat senators don’t want to eliminate the filibuster, but Waters is a member of the ‘we want all the power’ crowd.

“They have sent the signal. They have been clear about it. They don’t care about minorities. They don’t care about blacks. They don’t care about people in their own districts who they’re going to deny their voting rights and undermine their voting rights,” Waters said. “I must always be optimistic. But this is a very difficult time for Democrats.”

Their mouths are watering at the thought of holding all the power. They’re so close.

“We have two Democrats, Manchin and Sinema, and they are holding up the Democratic agenda. They have decided that they are going to stick with support of the filibuster, and they don’t care whether or not they undermine the rights of minorities and blacks in this country,” she continued.

“It’s not what Democrats need to do. We’re doing everything that can be done,” she claimed. “It’s what Republicans need to do. Why is it we don’t have one Republican, not one that will stand up for the voting rights for people in this country? And so I hear a lot of talk about our president. He’s fighting as hard as he can. I don’t know why people think that he can make Manchin and make Sinema do what is right.”

She’s talking about voting rights bills that do nothing for blacks but do destroy the US electoral system. It’s really about voting rights for illegal aliens and the Democrat Party.

