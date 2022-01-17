After Biden Calls for More Censorship, DirecTV Cancels OAN – Rand Paul Cancels DirecTV

DirecTV canceled One America News Network seemingly because America’s dictator Joe Biden called for more censorship. That’s fascism. Corporations and DC are tied at the hip and rule together.

Background

At the end of his COV update on Thursday, President Biden called for social media censorship of the alleged “misinformation and disinformation that’s on your shows.”

Biden stated, “There are others sitting on the sidelines, and worse, standing in the way. If you haven’t gotten vaccinated, do it. Personal choice impacts us all, our hospitals, our country.”

“I make a special appeal to social media companies and media outlets — please deal with the misinformation and disinformation that’s on your shows,” he continued. “It has to stop. Covid-19 is one of the most formidable enemies America’s ever faced. We’ve got to work together, not against each other.”

DIRECTV DROPS OAN AND THE STALINISTS REJOICE

Immediately following his demand for more censorship, DirecTV, the satellite television communication company — part of AT&T– announced their decision to drop the One America News Network (OANN) channel because OAN is perceived to be supportive of Donald Trump.

DirecTV, one of the largest U.S. pay-TV providers, plans to drop One America News Network.

They notified OAN’s owner, Herring Networks Inc., of their plans to drop the company’s two channels when their contract expires — Herring and AWE.

Bloomberg reports: Critics have called on TV distributors to stop carrying the network. In a November blog post, John Bergmayer, legal director at the advocacy group Public Knowledge, said that “OAN’s support for the ‘Big Lie’ that the 2020 election was stolen and the fact that it’s consistently giving airtime to conspiracy theories and misinformation on COVID-19, moves it from a participant in the marketplace of ideas to a peddler of toxic lies.”

The Bloomberg article made a point of saying it was one of Donald Trump’s favorite networks when he was president. They then repeated one of the many fake stories about Donald Trump.

The Left is thrilled. It’s where they get their biggest audience. The media is calling it a far-right channel. It is not.

RAND PAUL DROPS DIRECTV

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) says he is canceling his subscription to DirecTV after the company announced plans to drop pro-Trump conservative cable channel One America News (OAN) from its listings.

“Why give money to people who hate us?” Paul said in a tweet sent on Monday.

.@DIRECTV is cancelling @OANN so I just cancelled my home Direct TV. Why give money to people who hate us? — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 17, 2022

