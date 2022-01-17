Huge Shift: More Americans Identify as Republicans Than Democrats

A new Gallup survey tracked the party affiliations of Americans throughout 2021. In the 1st quarter of the year, Gallup found that 49 percent of America leaned towards the Democrats while 40 percent favored the GOP. Dems have had the advantage since 2012.

While the data remained steady for Democrats in the 2nd quarter of 2021, their slice of the electorate went down to 45 percent by the 3rd quarter, while Republicans went up to 44 percent.

By the 4th quarter, Democrats were down to 42 percent while the Republicans overtook them at 47 percent. In all, the poll tracked a 14-point negative shift for Democrats through the year.

“Both the nine-point Democratic advantage in the first quarter and the five-point Republican edge in the fourth quarter are among the largest Gallup has measured for each party in any quarter since it began regularly measuring party identification and leaning in 1991,” said Gallup’s Jeffrey Jones. “The GOP has held as much as a five-point advantage in a total of only four quarters since 1991. The Republicans last held a five-point advantage in party identification and leaning in early 1995, after winning control of the House of Representatives for the first time since the 1950s.”

The results correlate with the approval of Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Donald Trump’s approval has risen and Biden’s is crashing.

We also don’t think Americans want the economy to crash or to become slaves to government. At least we hope so.

