Maxine Waters asked for an armed police escort to the anti-police rally

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Congresswoman Maxine Waters requested an armed police escort to Minneapolis over the weekend. When she got there, she called for violent activists to “stay in the streets” during a protest against law enforcement.

She called for a conviction for murder in the trial of Derek Chauvin. Maxine strongly suggested violence and made the police escort her so she could make these comments stirring up the angry radical leftist groups.

Katie Pavlich secured the documents proving she asked for the police escort:

This is what Maxine said at the rally of communists:

