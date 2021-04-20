Maxine Waters asked for an armed police escort to the anti-police rally









Congresswoman Maxine Waters requested an armed police escort to Minneapolis over the weekend. When she got there, she called for violent activists to “stay in the streets” during a protest against law enforcement.

She called for a conviction for murder in the trial of Derek Chauvin. Maxine strongly suggested violence and made the police escort her so she could make these comments stirring up the angry radical leftist groups.

Katie Pavlich secured the documents proving she asked for the police escort:

This is what Maxine said at the rally of communists:

An arsonist throwing a match on a tinderbox of a nation. Chauvin isn’t charged with 1st degree murder. I’m doubtful the state will meet burden for 2nd/3rd degree murder. Waters sets impossible standard and calls for “confrontation” if it isn’t met. pic.twitter.com/nl5wMlfNun — Will Cain (@willcain) April 18, 2021

