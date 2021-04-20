Biden to force anti-white, anti-America education on all public schools









President Biden’s Department of Education has signaled its intent to impose the most radical forms of Critical Race Theory on America’s schools, very much including the 1619 Project and the so-called anti-racism of Ibram X. Kendi.

Kendi advocates reverse racism and he is indeed a racist himself.

Biden or his puppetmasters will impose a hardcore left and dangerous anti-white, anti-America racist curriculum on children to brainwash them.

All of these people promote a totalitarian form of government.

Biden’s Department of Education has just released the text of a proposed new rule establishing priorities for grants in American History and Civics Education programs. That rule gives priority to grant “projects that incorporate racially, ethnically, culturally, and linguistically diverse perspectives.” The rule goes on to cite and praise the New York Times’ “landmark” fraudulent 1619 Project, as well as the work of Critical Race Theorist Kendi.

The curricula portray all whites as racist.

It won’t be about the good in our Founding, our Constitution, or our values. It will portray a dark, dystopian view of America. It’s a hate America curricula supported by Black Lives Matter.

The programs immediately targeted by Biden’s new priority criteria for American history and civics grants are small. Once in place, however, those criteria will undoubtedly influence the much larger and vastly more dangerous “Civics Secures Democracy Act.” That bill would appropriate $1 billion a year, for six years, for history and civic education.

“Above all, the federal ‘Civics Secures Democracy Act’ [designed to impose Critical Race Theory on even red states] must be stopped.” AND IT STILL CAN BE. This radical agenda is neoracist, divisive, anti Semitic & genuinely harmful to children. STAND UP FOR THESE KIDS. https://t.co/rndnph2uoX — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 19, 2021

Watch brilliant economist Thomas Sowell discuss Obama and Critical Race Theory. It’s “racism under new management”:

