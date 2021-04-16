Maxine Waters tells Rep. Jordan to “shut your mouth”









For five minutes Rep. Jordan tried to get Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s chief infectious disease bureaucrat, to commit to when we can definitely get our freedoms back. That was a waste of time and Fauci wouldn’t really commit. Jordan wouldn’t stop trying and went over his time without getting a definitive answer when the ever-elegant Maxine Waters said, “You need to respect the chair and shut your mouth.”

Whatever would we do without the charm and grace she brings to her role?

Watch:

Rep. Maxine Waters to Rep. Jim Jordan: “You need to respect the chair and shut your mouth.” pic.twitter.com/F4qx9X3V5u — The Hill (@thehill) April 15, 2021

