Maxine: You’re Racist If You Don’t Like Neighbors Eating Your Dog

Maxine Waters says Haitians are exploited victims because they are black. You’re a racist if you don’t want your neighbor eating your dog.

Her comments come in response to the behavior of some Haitians in the small city of Springfield, Ohio. They are acting the same way they did in Haiti, and that’s an uncivilized, failed nation. The Haitians who came illegally are accused of eating pets and ducks in ponds.

Residents, including minorities, at the recent Springfield City Hall meeting begged for help. Some asked the city council to help Haitians learn to drive. One drove into an 11-year-old child and killed him last year, and they generally have frequent accidents. They don’t know how to drive, but they drive anyway.

Springfield, Ohio, had 60,000 residents three years ago, and now they have an additional 20,000 Haitians who are uneducated and uncivilized. If you don’t ignore those facts, you are a racist.

We are all supposed to accept millions of uncivilized and unvetted people who Democrats invite in.

Meanwhile, Auntie Max lives in a mansion outside her district. Her district is in worse shape than before she began her reign.

