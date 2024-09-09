Republican Voters Against Trump Support Open Borders, Wars, etc.

A group called Republican Voters Against Trump is running ads in swing states and posting propaganda on social media. Adam Kinzinger, who is not a Republican but a former RINO, is one group member. Also involved is the guardian of morality, Mike Pence, leftist Bill Kristol, and low-energy Jeb Bush. They want people to vote for two communists instead of Donald Trump, who they dislike.

There are also lots of nobodies in the group who claim they are Republican.

How can they call themselves Republican? How can they call themselves Americans? Are they for open borders, wars, wild spending, high taxes, taxes on realized gains, shutting down free speech, and taking our guns? Is this what a RINO is? A person with no core?

The group recently spent $11 million on pro-Harris ads.

One of the Internet ads making the rounds is a poll of Jewish voters. The poll found that 72% of Jewish voters support Harris, and 25% support Donald Trump.

The final number was based on a poll of 72% Democrats and 16% Republicans. That is close to how they have voted over the past 100 years. The Jewish Democratic Council of America ran the poll. They say they are “the home of Jewish voters supporting Democrats who share our values.”

Democrats have abandoned Israel and the Jewish people. However, we all know most Jewish people vote Democrat, and so do Blacks. Trump might win more than usual, and some may stay home, but the fake Republicans selected this group to sway votes, knowing how it would come out.

We will never get some constituencies, especially with the media lying and Democrats wallowing in identity politics as all Marxists do.

The poll is essentially a Harris-Walz campaign ad. They link to her site. This is an example of what so-called Republicans are plastering all over social media.

These so-called Republicans are selling out the country because they don’t like Donald Trump. He has the best agenda, but they keep ranting about the J6 riot. RFK Jr. got past it, but they can’t? They don’t have the country’s best interests at heart.

The following is a very emotional ad by RFK Jr. RFK appears very sincere about his love of children. Whether you agree with him or not, he has shown that through his work at Children’s Health Defense and his devotion to his own children.

WATCH: RFK Jr. just launched a super emotional ad to all his followers, saying his decision to join forces with Trump is a spiritual thing “For 19 years, I prayed every morning that God would put me in a position to end this calamity. This is a spiritual journey for me. I… pic.twitter.com/PbJEHl8fyz — George (@BehizyTweets) September 8, 2024

Here’s one liberal Jewish man who will vote for Donald Trump, but he made the effort to seek the truth and isn’t ideological:

I am one of many who have been extraordinarily misled by the media on @realDonaldTrump. The reporter below outlines a number of important such examples of media manipulation in a four-minute segment that I strongly encourage you to watch. These examples are often the ones that… https://t.co/7xakJiqovw — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) September 7, 2024