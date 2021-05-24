May 19 interview with Donald J. Trump on OANN without commentary



















Former President Donald Trump gave a wide-ranging interview to Channel Rion of One American News Network on May 19th. It seems to be missing from the Internet and YouTube banned OANN from posting.

This is what they do in dictatorships.

The interview covered Big Tech and the censorship of everyone who disagrees with them. Mr. Trump said, “we won’t have much of a country left if we don’t do something about it.”

The banning of this interview is a good example of what he is saying.

DJT covers the election and the drop boxes everywhere, deep state, Mitch McConnell, and open borders.

President Trump addressed the corporations who are all in unison on the Marxist propaganda.

He addressed his future in the clips.

There is no commentary in the clips:

