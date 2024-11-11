Maybe Harris’s Campaign Committed Campaign Finance Felonies

New York Post reported that Lindy Li, who sits on the Democratic National Committee finance committee, raked Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign over the coals, branding it a “$1 billion disaster.” She called for accountability.

Lindy Li is an American political commentator and campaign advisor serving as the Women’s Co-Chair and Mid-Atlantic Regional Chair at the Democratic National Committee.

According to the reports, Beyoncé received $10 million and didn’t sing a note. Megan the Stallion received $5 million. Lizzo got $3 million, and they coughed up $1.8 million for Eminem. This should give people an idea of how valuable celebrity endorsements are.

Li railed against President Biden’s last-minute decision to drop out. It was a “f— you” to Democrats.

Maybe it was literally. He didn’t like Harris and then said things that hurt her campaign, such as Republicans are “garbage” people.

They Were Misled [That’s probably true. They lied about everything.]

Li said that she and others had been misled about Harris’ ability to win.

“The truth is this is just an end epic disaster, this is a $1 billion disaster,” Li bluntly told “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Saturday.

“They’re $20 million or $18 million in debt. It’s incredible, and I raised millions of that. I have friends I have to be accountable to and explain what happened because I told them it was a margin-of-error race.”

People wonder where all the money went. According to FEC filings, the money mostly went to pay celebrities and pay for private jet tickets. Wanna see nire? Go to the end.

Trump said satirically he’d help them out of debt since his campaign was so efficient.

Li said, “Jen O’Malley Dillon, Harris’s campaign chair, promised all of us that Harris would win… I believed her. My donors believed her. And so they wrote massive checks, Li said, adding, “I feel like a lot of us were misled.”

Dillon probably failed to share internal polls. She isn’t known for her veracity.

Democrat operative Lindy Li, who sits on the Democratic National Committee finance committee says the Harris campaign was a “$1 billion disaster” pic.twitter.com/tbL8hXAvpN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 10, 2024

Maybe Democrats Committed 34 Felonies

Democrats should investigate. Based on the filing, they were probably deceived and not treated respectfully. Were donors aware of the cost of paying for celebrity endorsements and jets? Did the celebrities acknowledge the payments? Legally, they have to.

The irony is they pushed for Trump to go to prison for 34 non-felonies (paperwork errors) of fake violations of campaign finance law.

There were many reports and strong evidence that she paid to bus people into her rallies.

Harris has spent millions of dollars to bus people in. Rumor has it that Harrison Ford was paid 7 million dollars to “endorse” her. pic.twitter.com/eJ5LYqaIXJ — Aumone Maison (@AumoneMaison) November 5, 2024

Zero Hedge grabbed the filings:

List of the top 500 disbursement

recipients from the Kamala campaign. Enjoy, Internet. Source: FEChttps://t.co/EAjLdiiG93 pic.twitter.com/uTrzGAz81K — Autism Capital (@AutismCapital) November 9, 2024

