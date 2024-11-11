Donald Trump’s Promises to Address American Education

Donald Trump has said he will close the federal Department of Education and return education to the states. He said we can’t do worse. We spend three times more money on each pupil than other nations, but we’re at the bottom when it comes to achievement.

This was posted in November.

So far, it seems like Donald Trump does plan a revolution, one to turn the United States back to what it was envisioned to be by our Founding Fathers and Karl Marx was not one of them.

Trump announces he will close the federal Department of Education. He will send it all back to the states and allow local states and counties and cities decide their education policy. pic.twitter.com/s7UtbWITBL — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) November 11, 2024

THE PROBLEM OF MARXIST UNIVERSITIES

In November, Collin Rugg posted Donald Trump’s plan to stop indoctrination in our university system. Trump’s plan to dismantle the U.S. indoctrination system (college) by seizing funds from schools that refuse to comply with his accreditation system.

He said, “Our secret weapon will be the college accreditation system.

“Fire the radical left accreditors that have allowed our colleges to become dominated by Marxist maniacs and lunatics.

“We will then accept applications for new accreditors who will impose real standards on colleges once again.

“These standards will include defending the American tradition and Western civilization, protecting free speech, and eliminating wasteful administrative positions that drive up costs.

“Remove all Marxist diversity, equity, and inclusion bureaucrats, offering options for accelerated at low-cost degrees, providing meaningful job placement and career services, and implementing college entrance and exit exams to prove that students are actually learning and getting their money’s worth.

“Direct the Department of Justice to pursue federal civil rights cases against schools that continue to engage in racial discrimination.

“Schools that persist in explicit, unlawful discrimination under the guise of equity will not only have their endowments taxed, but through budget reconciliation, I will advance a measure to have them fined up to the entire amount of their endowment.

“The seized funds will then be used as restitution for victims of these illegal and unjust policies.”

It seems like an overwhelming set of goals, but we are facing a takeover by Marxists, and our colleges are suffering.

