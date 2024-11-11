Lee Zeldin Will Lead the EPA

Former congressman and gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin will serve as Donald Trump’s EPA Secretary. Mr. Zeldin worked hard for the president in New York. I helped him on a couple of campaigns, and he is the most honest politician I’ve met. He is very effective.

Lee Zeldin is a true conservative and a down-to-earth man who served his country. He will do what he says.

Lee Zeldin will do a great job.

“It is an honor to join President Trump’s Cabinet as EPA Administrator. We will restore US energy dominance, revitalize our auto industry to bring back American jobs and make the US the global leader of AI. We will do so while protecting access to clean air and water,” Zeldin posted on X Monday.

