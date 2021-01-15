Maybe we can just leave Dems to their own devices, they will screw themselves

Democrats were blown out of the water in the midterms because they went too far with Obamacare. Democrats are currently uniting with Big Tech to purge their opponents throughout the Internet.

They will go too far. Some now say let them hang themselves. Democrats will if you give them time.

Maybe.

The problem is Biden will let millions of needy, uneducated, and criminal illegal immigrants into the country. Then he will give them amnesty. They will overwhelmingly vote for Democrats who are leaning communist these days. Not all of the needy will vote for Democrats, but many will because they are poor and need the free stuff. Criminals of necessity will vote for Democrats.

The other problem is HR1 which they are revving up for passage. It allows every form of corrupt voting imaginable.

What options we have, I can’t say.

I think it’s worth reposting this excerpt from my post on April 29, 2009, reacting the news that PA Senator Arlen Specter had left the Republican Party and become a Democrat, securing a filibuster-proof Senate majority for Democrats, Relax, The Dems Will Screw Up:

It would be very easy to fall into a depression over Arlen Specter switching political parties, giving Democrats a likely filibuster-proof Senate majority. The result will be that Obama will be able to push through much of his agenda without meaningful debate….

What history shows us is that a liberal, blame-America-first Democratic President, urged on by a liberal, blame-America-first Democratic Congress, is a prescription for political self-destruction. Leave Democrats to their own devices, and they will screw themselves politically, just when they are at the height of power.

If we only have to do that, I’m game. Unfortunately, we might see puppet Biden moving rapidly into totalitarianism. Hillary Clinton told Biden recently — you have to move quickly.

What do you think? What do you propose?

Related