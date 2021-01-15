Maybe we can just leave Dems to their own devices, they will screw themselves

Democrats were blown out of the water in the midterms because they went too far with Obamacare. Democrats are currently uniting with Big Tech to purge their opponents throughout the Internet.
They will go too far. Some now say let them hang themselves. Democrats will if you give them time.
Maybe.
The problem is Biden will let millions of needy, uneducated, and criminal illegal immigrants into the country. Then he will give them amnesty. They will overwhelmingly vote for Democrats who are leaning communist these days. Not all of the needy will vote for Democrats, but many will because they are poor and need the free stuff. Criminals of necessity will vote for Democrats.
The other problem is HR1 which they are revving up for passage. It allows every form of corrupt voting imaginable.
What options we have, I can’t say.
Legal Insurrection writes:
I think it’s worth reposting this excerpt from my post on April 29, 2009, reacting the news that PA Senator Arlen Specter had left the Republican Party and become a Democrat, securing a filibuster-proof Senate majority for Democrats, Relax, The Dems Will Screw Up:
It would be very easy to fall into a depression over Arlen Specter switching political parties, giving Democrats a likely filibuster-proof Senate majority. The result will be that Obama will be able to push through much of his agenda without meaningful debate….
What history shows us is that a liberal, blame-America-first Democratic President, urged on by a liberal, blame-America-first Democratic Congress, is a prescription for political self-destruction. Leave Democrats to their own devices, and they will screw themselves politically, just when they are at the height of power.
If we only have to do that, I’m game. Unfortunately, we might see puppet Biden moving rapidly into totalitarianism. Hillary Clinton told Biden recently — you have to move quickly.
What do you think? What do you propose?
personally I think we’re screwed. where were the republicans when prior to the 2020 election when democrats were breaking the law by changing their election rules in the swing states ? as a conservative i was greatly disappointed in the poor effort of the Trump campaign for 2020. they were not near as kung ho as the 2016 group. trump’s rallies and his fabulous record gave him the landslide votes. I think the GOP are weak gomers.
The language mandating nationwide mail in ballots is a violation of the 10th Amendment. Elections, even for federal offices, are run by the states which is why President Trump could do nothing about the illegal voting. But then, since 2008 or even earlier, when have Democrats complied with our Constitution?
And I don’t think our 3 leftist, 4 backstabber to 2 conservative Supreme Court will have the guts to stop them.
When Biden is installed, the puppets will institute reforms, laws, and executive orders that will secure their positions for decades. Obama, tech, Soros will not delay. They will transform the country as quickly as possible. Tech will silence conservative voices one by one. Twitter Jack stated that to his crew.
It won’t matter the voting outcome; as Stalin quipped, “Doesn’t matter who wins, what matters is who counts the votes.” We’ve learned about that and it didn’t matter to law enforcement or the courts.
China will eventually have total control. The 2AM knock will be the norm to confiscate arms and people. Antifa and BLM will be the covert police force. (Brown shirts)
Will the American people stop this madness? Don’t know. They rolled over for a mask. NOT same culture as December 7th 1941.
The Communist Democrats and Professional Republicans been working on this for over 100/years. If you don’t believe me, just research what Wilson did. Federal Reserve, IRS, voting for Senators. Most of those amendments weren’t ratified.
Before WWII Churchill opined what Hitler would do; he was asked by a reporter how do you know that? He responded, “I read his stuff”
I’m no Churchill but I read their stuff.
Not wanting to scare folks but reality is reality. But still hopeful a miracle occurs. Praying for another Trump gotcha!