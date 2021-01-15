Mexican President is fighting harder for Americans against Big Tech than the GOP

The AP reports that Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is vowing to lead an international effort to combat what he considers censorship by social media companies that have blocked or suspended the accounts of President Donald Trump.

Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emanuel Macron have also voiced their deep concern.

The only people who love the censorship are the U.S. liberals and they now rule over us. The GOP is MIA by-and-large.

“I can tell you that at the first G20 meeting we have, I am going to make a proposal on this issue,” López Obrador said. “Yes, social media should not be used to incite violence and all that, but this cannot be used as a pretext to suspend freedom of expression.”

“How can a company act as if it was all-powerful, omnipotent, as a sort of Spanish Inquisition on what is expressed?” he asked.

Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Mexico is starting to build an international campaign around the issue.

“Given that Mexico, through our president, has spoken out, we immediately made contact with others who think the same,” Ebrard said. He noted that they had heard from officials in France, Germany, the European Union, Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

“The president’s orders are to make contact with all of them, share this concern and work on coming up with a joint proposal,” Ebrard said. “We will see what is proposed.”

Poland’s prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, later called for new regulations that would govern the use of Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram in the European Union. He said that “the owners of corporate giants should not decide which views are right and which are not.”

