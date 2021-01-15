Schools are teaching racism to 8-year-olds

Christopher Rufo has been on top of Critical Race Theory, one of the most dangerous theories ever to hit the United States. It’s being taught in businesses, government agencies, and schools. In one school, the teacher was teaching eight-year-olds racism against whites, Christians, heterosexuals, and so on.

To 8-year-olds!

It was pure cultural revolution material that you might see in Maoist China. You can read through the tweets below.

Whites hold more power because there are more of us. It is as simple as that. However, this theory claims minorities allegedly don’t hold power due to racism. If you’re white, you’re depicted as an oppressor, and if you are a minority, you’re oppressed. The children had to rank themselves according to their privilege.

That’s absurd, but it’s how they are brainwashing little children who should just be learning basics and enjoying life.

They ask the children to look at identities that hold power and privilege so they can rank themselves. The identities are white, middle class, cisgender, educated, able-bodied, Christian, English speaker, Cisgender male, U.S. citizen.

This is outrageous, but you see where they are going with this. It’s evil, and it’s the opposite of what our UNITED States stands for.

Asian-American parents were able to shut this down at this school. It’s not the only school that is teaching it, however. Read more here.

THE TWEETS

First, the teacher told the eight- and nine-year-old students that they live in a “dominant culture” of “white, middle class, cisgender, educated, able-bodied, Christian[s]” who “created and maintained” this culture in order “to hold power and stay in power.” pic.twitter.com/vxFaDSVl4z — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 13, 2021

The teacher asked students to create an “identity map,” listing their race, class, gender, religion, family structure, and other characteristics. They were told to “circle the identities that hold power and privilege.” pic.twitter.com/pENBJeZ3cF — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 13, 2021

Parents at the school were scandalized. “They were basically teaching racism to my eight-year-old,” said one parent, who rallied a half dozen families to protest the curriculum and demanded a meeting with the principal. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 13, 2021

Luckily, the group of Asian-American parents was able to shut down the training from the school. But they are worried that the cultural revolution is spreading: “We think some of our school board members are [critical race theory] activists and they must go.” — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 13, 2021

P.S. I’m conducting a ten-part investigative series on “critical race theory in education.” To support this reporting, please consider making a $5 or $10 monthly contribution here.https://t.co/GpeTTG6wV4 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 13, 2021

This is a clip of an interview with Mr. Rufo in September:

Related