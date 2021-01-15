Schools are teaching racism to 8-year-olds

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Christopher Rufo has been on top of Critical Race Theory, one of the most dangerous theories ever to hit the United States. It’s being taught in businesses, government agencies, and schools. In one school, the teacher was teaching eight-year-olds racism against whites, Christians, heterosexuals, and so on.

To 8-year-olds!

It was pure cultural revolution material that you might see in Maoist China. You can read through the tweets below.

Whites hold more power because there are more of us. It is as simple as that. However, this theory claims minorities allegedly don’t hold power due to racism. If you’re white, you’re depicted as an oppressor, and if you are a minority, you’re oppressed. The children had to rank themselves according to their privilege.

That’s absurd, but it’s how they are brainwashing little children who should just be learning basics and enjoying life.

They ask the children to look at identities that hold power and privilege so they can rank themselves. The identities are white, middle class, cisgender, educated, able-bodied, Christian, English speaker, Cisgender male, U.S. citizen.

This is outrageous, but you see where they are going with this. It’s evil, and it’s the opposite of what our UNITED States stands for.

Asian-American parents were able to shut this down at this school. It’s not the only school that is teaching it, however. Read more here.

THE TWEETS

This is a clip of an interview with Mr. Rufo in September:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

  2. My ancestors came over on ships looking for food and work.
    Grampaw and Pappy served honorably in the military, Marines and Army, Papaw worked in the private sector until retirement after almost 40 years working for big auto maker, my father was career military. We owe nothing and never owned any plantation.
    There is no magic soil (racist!) and you can’t just plug in any population and remain first world.
    If the woke red guards aren’t reigned in they will destroy everything and always remember that is a feature for the true believers.
    Isn’t it ironic godless Marxists appointing themselves as the arbiters of morality.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.