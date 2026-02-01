Mayor Acts: Trump-Proof Chicago for Criminal Illegal Aliens

Chicago’s Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order to frighten and intimidate ICE out of Chicago with threats of arrests and imprisonment. It is also another effort to Trump-proof Chicago for the benefit of criminal illegal aliens.

The order demands that police document reported ‘illegal’ activities by ICE and send the information to the prosecutors. The thousands of angry Bolsheviks will come up with many allegations, no doubt.

The manufactured crisis worked in the George Floyd case in Minnesota. These radical blue state officials are looking to start up another George Floyd case to keep criminal illegal aliens – their voting bloc – in the country.

The Floyd case was likely a dry run.

Excerpts from the First Clip

“Federal immigration agents on notice with an executive order, with the stroke of a pen, Mayor Brandon Johnson ordered the Chicago Police Department to start investigating alleged wrongdoing by federal immigration agents.

ICE agents have not broken the law or murdered anyone.

“If the federal government will not hold these rogue actors accountable, then Chicago will do everything in our power to bring these agents to justice.”

“Evidence of wrongdoing will be referred to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office for prosecution. What the law says is that federal agents can be held accountable for state and local crimes if their actions were not necessary to further their federal obligations.

“So what we’ve done is essentially Trump-proof Chicago from these military tactics that are illegal and are insane.”

The police aren’t happy.

“The Fraternal Order of Police is against this. In an email statement, a spokesperson writes, in part, ” This is just more political bluster from City Hall. We will be exploring the legal jeopardy Brandon Johnson might be placing our members into. Johnson’s order instructs Chicago police officers to document federal enforcement activities, preserve body camera footage from incidents, and identify federal agents on scene.”

The Bolshies are still calling justified shootings “murders”.

“Chicago police officials have 30 days to develop a policy to implement the order.”

ICE tactics are not illegal, but the radical left claims they are:

You should know that many or most of these communist organizers want open borders.

NEW: The Bryant Square Park protest in Minneapolis on Saturday was organized by The Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee.

Here is how Influence Watch describes them: “MIRAC advocates for the legalization of all illegal immigrants, calls to end all raids and deportations,… pic.twitter.com/qmpumYmQAV — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) January 31, 2026

A mostly peaceful protest that isn’t. No one will be arrested. However, they will try to arrest ICE agents who are attempting to save this country.