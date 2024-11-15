Mayor Adams Beats Down the RFK Nonsense from The View

Mayor Eric Adams may be a crook if the DOJ is correct, but sometimes he makes sense. In the video below, he tramples over the nonsense from the angry partisan ‘ladies’ of The View.

Behar asked what he thought of the RFK appointment.

“Executives will nominate and bring in those who they believe will move their vision forward, Mayor Adams said.”

“Let’s be clear: we have a real problem with our food in our country. We need to watch what we feed our children […] Too much hormones?”

He went into depth about food making him sick.

Then the hosts told him HHS staff would leave en masse if RFK got in.

“If we love our country, then no one individual should take us away from our vision […] Let’s love the country, let’s love our cities, let’s get away from the rhetoric.”

“The experts are gonna look at his proposals, do a real analysis, and make these decisions. It happens every day.”

One of the hosts talked about Adams defending Trump.

Mayor Adams explained he condemned calling Trump “Hitler.”

“That was an insult to the millions of Jews and others who died! We know what Hitler did!”

“We have to bring down this rhetoric. We have to start engaging in conversation.”

Not having an argument left, Joy Behar went to the “but Trump” argument instead of debating the issue on the table.

The View ‘ladies’ get paid millions to be angry and make stupid comments.

JUST IN: NYC Mayor Eric Adams reacts to Trump selecting RFK Jr. for HHS Secretary… wow, listen to what he says – The View must be PISSED! He sounds like a Trump supporter. “Executives will nominate and bring in those who they believe will move their vision forward.” “Let’s be… pic.twitter.com/aQpjFfFuca — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 15, 2024

